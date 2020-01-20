advertisement

This happens after an explanation from the palace and the queen.

Prince Harry broke his silence after he and Meghan Markle left the royal family.

It was recently announced that the two would not represent the Queen as working members of the royal family, and Prince Harry has since spoken about the decision he made at a London charity event.

He said: “Great Britain is my home and a place that I love. It will never change.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not taken lightly. It was so many months of discussions after so many years of challenges. And I know that I didn’t always get it right, I did as for that, there really was no other option. “

He continued about the Queen: “When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and one day my hope is our collective support for each other can be more powerful because it’s so much bigger than just us. “

Here you can see a video of the speech delivered at the charity event:

The weekend it was announced that the couple intends to repay the money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be his family’s home in the UK.

