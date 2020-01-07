advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t keep their hands apart when they went back to work after a six-week break from the headlights.

The relaxed-looking royals arrived at the Canadian High Commission in London this afternoon to thank the staff for the “warm” hospitality on vacation in the country, reports The Sun.

They were out for Christmas with their eight-month-old son Archie and were spotted by locals near their stay on Vancouver Island.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Canada House in London, England. Image: Getty Images

The two were spotted by locals jogging and hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park in northern Saanich, near the exclusive French restaurant Deep Cove Chalet.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the couple would like to meet Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner for the UK, and staff to “thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay.”

They wanted to tour the Canada Gallery and saw an exhibition by the indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Canada House. Image: Getty Images

The smiling couple held hands and frequently touched arms and back as they greeted the well-wishers and met staff from the High Commissioner.

They laughed and joked around, visibly relaxed after their break when they resumed their royal duties.

media_cameraDeep Cove Chalet, Vancouver, who declined a reservation request from Prince Harry and Meghan. Image: delivery

In their free time, the couple missed the Queen’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the gathering of the kings at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The Queen is said to have been on board the Sussexes’ plans to move the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents.

They posted a Christmas card with an invisible picture of Archie’s online growth during their break.

There was a black and white snapshot of the boy crawling towards the camera while his parents laughed at his antics.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Image: Twitter

Archie celebrated its first Christmas in an exclusive corner of Vancouver Island, 8050 kilometers from the rest of the royal family.

When they went on vacation, they were discovered by a couple who had trouble taking a picture of themselves with a selfie stick. Meghan and Harry offered to take the photo.

In 2019, there were reports of a rift for the couple, first between Meghan and Kate and then between Harry and his brother William.

In a television documentary from last October, when asked about the situation, Harry said that he loved his brother very much, but they were “other ways at the moment” and had “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.

media_cameraHarry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared an adorable new picture of their son Archie. Image: Instagram

William, the Queen and other high-ranking royals are said to have been “very concerned” about the Sussexes after their emotional appearance in the ITV program, which was filmed during their trip to Africa last autumn.

In August, Prince Harry defended the couple’s controversial use of private jets and insisted that he only use them to “protect” his family.

media_cameraThe Sussexes met with criticism for flying four private jets on eleven days last year. Image: AP

This summer, it was announced that “ecowarriors” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took four private jets in eleven days when they flew with Archie to Elton John’s $ 29 million home in France.

