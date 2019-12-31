advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan have unveiled an adorable new photo of Baby Archie on their Instagram to herald the new year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of their little son, who is almost eight months old, wearing a cute bobble hat and being held by Harry.

Little Archie also wore small sheepskin boots that Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove gave to the couple.

advertisement

media_cameraHarry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared an adorable new picture of their son Archie.

The royal couple wished their Instagram followers a happy 2020 as they shared their 2019 highlights in a video role.

The title of the article read: “I wish you all a happy new year and thank you for your continued support!

“We loved meeting so many of you from all over the world and can’t wait to see many more of you next year.

“We hope 2020 will bring health and lasting happiness to everyone of you. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “

media_cameraPrince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Image: Twitter

The picture appears at the end of a short video, just over a minute long, that traces the year of the couple with Coldplay watches.

The message added: “Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for permission to use one of their songs.”

One of the highlights of Meghan and Harry’s year was that Archie Queen Elizabeth II was introduced, met his first trip to Africa, met Meghan Beyonce and her famous Vogue cover.

The Sussexes have just taken a break from their royal duties and decided not to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham.

media_camera On this official christening photo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Instead, they wanted to spend the vacation privately in Canada, but fans were thrilled when their Christmas card was unveiled, with a young Archie crawling in front of his parents.

The environmentally friendly e-card was emailed to friends and colleagues and sent to the family on paper.

Baby Archie, born in May, celebrated her first Christmas in an exclusive corner of Vancouver Island, Canada – 5,000 miles from the rest of the royal family.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their little son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their royal journey through South Africa. Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan flew to Deep Cove with their son and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said, “They enjoy sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The couple was last seen in public at Remembrance Day when Harry had a solo appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the OnSide Awards.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission

Originally released as Harry and Meghan’s new Archie picture

advertisement