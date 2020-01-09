advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wax figures were removed from the Royal Family exhibition of Madame Tussaud after they stopped bombing.

The world-famous attraction relocated the figures almost immediately to reflect the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to separate from the rest of the family.

There is now an uncomfortable empty space next to the Queen, Prince Phillip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The wax figures stay with Madame Tussauds, but like the real Meghan and Harry, it is not clear where their place in the world is going to be.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Alongside the rest of the world, we are responding to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step down as senior royals.

“As of today, Meghan and Harry’s characters will no longer appear in our royal family set.

“As two of our most popular and beloved personalities, they will of course continue to play an important role at Madame Tussauds London. We will see what the next chapter has in store for them.”

Meghan and Harry announced yesterday that they would leave the royal family to become “financially independent”.

The couple and baby Archie will split their time between North America and the UK.

Her decision sparked outrage – with Prince Charles “glowing with rage” and the Queen as “disappointed”.

A statement was released last night, apparently without the knowledge of other members of the royal family after “planning in secret”.

And even the adjutants of the Sussexes are said to have been stunned because they were kept in the dark – and felt “stabbed in the back”.

