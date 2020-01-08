advertisement

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday a plan to step down as “senior” members of the British royal family.

In an Instagram post, the couple wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we decided to make a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution. We will step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. “

From there, Harry and Meghan announced that they would split their time between the UK and North America. The move “enables us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the founding of our new charity.”

Also read: According to Donald Trump, Meghan Markle reports in the press “very personal”

The Duke is sixth in the series of successors, but is considered a senior member of the royal family as the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and son of the heir, Prince Charles.

The Duchess was born in the United States and married the British royal family in 2018. She gave birth to her son Archie in 2019. Her relationship with the British press was controversial.

In a recent interview with ITV News, Markle got emotional when she described the difficulty of living under the British press microscope, especially as a newly married and young mother.

“Any woman, especially if she is pregnant, is really vulnerable,” said the Duchess, who is suing the Post on Sunday.

See Harry and Meghan’s announcement below:

View this post on Instagram

A post by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on January 8, 2020 at 10:33 p.m. PST

The Hollywood royalty turned out on Saturday for Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

