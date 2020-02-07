advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event – at their first public appearance since leaving the royal family.

The New York Post reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up at the fashionable 1 hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday evening.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

advertisement

A source revealed: “Everything was very quiet, with a lot of certainty. Meghan and Harry were the keynote speakers. “

Miami Beach is a far cry from the cold surroundings of Sussexes’ $ 14 million Canadian Bolthole, where People magazine reported this week that they were in bed with Baby Archie, practicing yoga, and walking their dogs are.

media_cameraThe residence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in Saanich Inlet, North Saanich, British Columbia. Picture: AFP

It is not yet known how much they paid for the event, although the two have indicated that they want to become self-employed financially, which is why they are paid for such performances.

They’re looking for a new CEO of their non-profit Sussex Royal Foundation and a place to spend the summer in LA near Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

media_cameraMisha Nonoo and Mikey Hess Image: Instagram

Energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, the husband of Meghan’s best friend, Misha Nonoo, has already offered them accommodation in the closed Malibu colony, which is known as the “billionaire’s beach”.

A Sussex spokeswoman declined to comment, saying, “We are not commenting on their private schedule.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

advertisement