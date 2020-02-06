advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have improved security in their $ 21 million Canadian villa with new surveillance cameras and a tarpaulin lock.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the rented mansion their home after announcing that they would step down as high-ranking royals.

And now TMZ reports that the couple have taken extreme measures to improve security in their new villa in North Saanich.

According to The Sun, a giant tarp was hung between the trees to obscure the view of the house, while at least one surveillance camera was installed on the beach.

The safety precautions also include a prohibition sign on the fence.

media_cameraThe British Columbia mansion currently home to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Baby Archie. Picture: AFP

The couple moved to Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie in January to prepare to give up their HRH style and leave the monarchy to live a life of personal and financial freedom.

And safety precautions are taken after the couple’s lawyers issued a legal warning after the ex-suit star walked with Archie on their dogs last month.

Meghan had fled the UK after she and Prince Harry released their bombing announcement to quit as Royals – after spending six weeks on the sprawling property over Christmas.

media_cameraPrince Harry and Meghan have turned their backs on the royal family. Image: AP

Despite speculation, it is unclear who owns the mansion and whether the couple is paying rent.

The Sun had previously announced that it had asked Vancouver Island neighbors to sign confidentiality agreements before moving in with Baby Archie for Christmas.

The Mille Fleurs house near Victoria, British Columbia would have cost more than $ 192,000.

The idyllic mansion has a breathtaking view and has eight bedrooms and two private beaches.

media_cameraA tarpaulin at the entrance of the couple’s house. Picture: AFP

HOME SWEET HOME

A local who did not want to be named told The Sun: “I was very surprised to hear that they stayed there because it was always a mystery to whom it actually belongs.

“It doesn’t seem to be the place a royal couple would go to.”

Locals on the island first saw Prince Harry and Meghan hiking and jogging around December 18. The two even stopped to take a selfie for another couple on New Year’s Day while enjoying their Christmas vacation.

media_cameraPrince Harry and Meghan want a more private life for Archie. Picture: AFP

You missed the traditional royal Christmas with the Queen and her family in Sandringham.

The couple then returned to the UK before Meghan returned to Canada to reunite with Baby Archie.

Prince Harry then secured the Megxit deal with the queen in crunch talks before flying back to his new home.

Meanwhile, a former palace guard said the couple’s bodyguards may have lost respect for them because they had left the royal family.

media_cameraThe Queen gave her blessing to take a step back from royal life. Image: AP

British police officers protecting the couple had raised concerns about being treated like assistants, running errands, and picking up food and coffee.

A former close guard for both Prince Andrew and Princess Anne told The Sun that concerns may show that Meghan and Prince Harry’s “steel ring” were “fed up” with the couple.

British taxpayers are still funding the couple’s protection while living in Canada.

media_cameraA surveillance camera was installed on the beach near the couple’s house. Picture: AFP

This story was originally published in The Sun and reprinted with permission.

Originally released as Meghan, Harry’s “new privacy imperative”

