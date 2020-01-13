advertisement

Sometimes anxious to find another thing to blame for prejudice, the New York Times, CNN and other outlets are blaming #Megxit for racism. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, announced their intention to move away from the British royal lifestyle and set out on their own, the tabloids blocked and theories emerged as to why anyone would leave behind all that pompous and circumstances. The latter theory is that the inherent racism in British society and in the royal family itself was so terrible that the couple had to be transferred to a country where the Prime Minister donated blacks to party laughter.

#MeghanMarkle is destroying the Royal family? Hyperbole too?

Prince Andrew and his pedophilia cannot destroy the royal family.

Princess Di could not destroy the royal family.

But sure – pin it on the black woman. https://t.co/ABJI8YJEXh— Su Dharmapala (@SuDharmapala) January 8, 2020

“Her treatment has proven what many of us have always known,” Afua Hirsch writes for the New York Times. “No matter how beautiful you are, what you marry, what kind of palace you own, charity you support, how loyal you are, how much money you make or what good deeds you do, in this society racism will continue to haunt you.”

There is a movement in the media to control this narrative, to make it about race. So much so that when the BBC refused to do so, this was the story of the event.

The BBC reports on the statement of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex about “coming back as an” old queen. “My timeline on Twitter (full of black journalists) talks about the importance of racing in this story. The main BBC online story currently does not mention race once https://t.co/pqXiPwkSTU – Marcus Ryder (@marcusryder) January 9, 2020

CNN points out that “As Duchess, she has not made the race an issue. Others have.” And that is exactly what so many stores do.

The assumption that the constant pursuit of the press against the Duchess is about race does not stand. The biggest British passage is squeezing royalty into a vice until it pops. They did it with the other ladies who dared to join the guarded House of Windsor, and they will do so with the next generation as well. It is very difficult for many of us in the basin to understand at least why anyone would care for a family of people whose claim to fame is that their blood is better than ours, but the British are confusing in many ways .

There was a mixed reaction about the permit. Some women who have always wanted to be a princess wonder how Markle could ever leave.

However, others declared it an act in keeping with Markle’s American heritage.

Or it brought him up to that deep desire in us all to abandon their family and their expectations.

But permission seemed to have a lot more to do with lifestyle preference than discrimination. In fact, there is no end to the many, hypothetical reasons Meghan and Harry would want to leave Britain, their responsibilities as kings, and all the rest. They will be able to make more money outside the boundaries of royal rule than within them, and by provoking the British Isles to the Community of Canada, they leave behind the worst tabloids.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to create a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to retire as 'senior members' of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent by continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen."

The message from Harry, a man who is not in line with the throne anyway, is that he does not want his family to experience the same kind of nightmare that he went through with his mother’s constant eavesdropping until her death. The loss he suffered at such a young age has stayed with him. In the work he does, continuing the work of removing land mines, talking about the disadvantaged, his mother’s legacy lives on.

Since taking the reign as Duchess, Meghan has been clear about how much she doesn’t fit into. She spoke frankly in a BBC documentary in the fall of 2019, saying “I’ve been telling H for a long time … it’s not enough to survive just something, or not, this is not the point of life. You have to thrive. You have to be happy, and I’ve tried to internalize this sensitivity of a strong hard edge … I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be right. “

The royal family’s limitations were more than they wanted for their lives, and since the whole concept of a monarchy is very silly, however, why not move away from something that is meaningless in a life where they can make sense of themselves. The question is whether this is even possible.

“Harry and Meghan want to create a new progressive role for this institution,” Dominic Green writes for US Spectator. “But there is no new progressive role for the monarchy other than the renunciation of hereditary titles and privileges, the return of the palaces and parks to the people to whom they once belonged, and then reunited us, the great unwashed, such as Mr. & Mrs. Harry Windsor, the friendly, unwavering mixed race couple on the street, good-natured with her hands, always happy to join an annoyance around the piano, and little Archie playing in the front yard. of which it will not happen. “

The predestination to blame everything in the race will not make much sense in a society where one race did not play a factor in making a woman the Duchess of Sussex in the most prominent and conspicuous royal family. Sure, it took a hard time, but everyone gets a hard time. The press picks on those features that they can easily cartoon, and all they really care about are clicks. If you don’t like what they’re saying, don’t click, and they’ll come up with something else.

