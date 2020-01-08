advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK after staying in Canada.

By Katie Kindelan via GMA

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they plan to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

“After many months of thought and internal discussion, we decided to initiate a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The couple, who had just returned from a week-long stay in Canada on vacation, gave some pointers to their future plans in the mail.

Harry and Meghan – who was born in Los Angeles and lived in Canada for a few years while working on the TV drama “Suits” – plan to no longer live entirely in the UK and will instead “balance our time between Britain and England” and North America. “

“This geographical balance allows us to get our son excited about the royal tradition he was born into, and to give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity,” Sussexes wrote. “We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.”

