Meghan Markle’s voice-acting deal with Disney may be due to the premiere of last year’s remake of “The Lion King” and a conversation between Prince Harry and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

In a video released by TMZ on Sunday, you can see Prince Harry talking to Iger and his wife while Markle talks to “Lion King” star Beyonce Knowles-Carter and her husband Jay-Z. During the conversation, the prince pitched to Iger and said, “You know, she does voice-over, right?”

“Oh, really?” Says a visibly surprised Iger. “I did not know that.”

Also read: Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Contract With Disney (Report)

“You seemed surprised, but yes, she’s really interested,” Prince Harry said. His next statement cannot be recorded on the tape, but Iger replies with the words “We would like to try it.”

The Sunday Times reported that Markle has signed up for an unspecified voice-over project with Disney in return for the studio, which is making a donation to the conservation organization Elephants Without Borders. The deal comes after the Sussex couple announced on Instagram that they “intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and stand up for financial independence while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen.”

The sudden announcement, made without the knowledge of the rest of the British royal family, prompted Queen Elizabeth II to invite her family to a meeting at her home in Sandringham on Monday. Markle, who is currently in Canada with her son Archie, is expected to be there by phone. According to ABC News, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said that “a number of options” for further action were being discussed, but the Queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks”.

Meghan Markle’s development from “suit star” to real princess (photos)

Meghan Markle was an actress before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Could we see Markle on the small screen again when the couple resign from their royal duties and try to become “financially independent”? Check out her previous roles.

“Much like love” (2005) Markle literally played a “hot girl” in this romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher. Markle was sitting next to Kutcher’s figure on an airplane. And that was about it.

“CSI: NY” (2006) Before Meghan got a regular role in the series, she played a small role in this crime trial and played a maid who cleaned up in business lingerie. Spoiler alert: she didn’t commit the murder. CBS

“Remember Me” (2010) One of Markle’s first roles was a small role in this romantic drama with Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Fortunately, Markle’s career has taken a better turn than the end of this film.

Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was producing on “Remember Me”. The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage. Getty Images

“Suits” (2011 – 2018) : Meghan played in this US legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually attended the law school herself. United States

“Horrible Bosses” (2011) Markle had a tiny bit in this slippery comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her that she was way too cute to be a FedEx girl. “You have to be an actress or a model or something,” he said. Try kings, Sudeikis. New line

“Castle” (2012) Markle actually played a princess once. Well, somehow. In one episode of this ABC drama, the actress played as Sleeping Beauty or as a woman who dresses up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the whole plan and killed her friends. ABC

“Dater’s Handbook” (2016) Yes, Markle even made a Hallmark channel film. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who struggled to find love. But don’t worry, she did it after using a dating guide and then throwing it away completely. Soon after packing up this TV movie, Markle really found love for Harry. Mark

Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 – and the two first appeared together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, a multi-sport event launched by Harry for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen in competition stand. Getty Images

In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Getty Images

On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She is Duchess of Sussex and Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry’s real name). Getty Images

In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mother. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9th. Getty Images

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced that they would step down from their royal duties and split their time in North America. They are also planning to start a new nonprofit. Getty Images

Markle has played everything from an “naughty” maid at CSI to a whip-smart legal assistant

