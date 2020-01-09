advertisement

The gloves went off in the crack of the royal family, and Prince Charles and Prince William claimed to be “incandescent” after Prince Harry and Meghan decided to resign despite the Queen’s order “Have your cake and eat it”.

When Britain received the news of Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s shock decision to stop being “senior” members of the royal family in favor of a hybrid public-private role, the mood was shocked and disappointed in the decision.

On Thursday, the Evening Standard reported that Prince Harry ignored the Queen’s orders not to make any announcements this week.

The Daily Mail reported that after a six-week break in Canada, Prince Harry asked to meet the Queen at Sandringham last weekend, but did not. Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly received a copy of the statement 10 minutes earlier, and it was released.

On Thursday, the news overshadowed the celebrations for the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, when senior family members gathered at Kensington Palace to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the announcement of Sussexes made headlines worldwide with the announcement that it would drop the royal life in which Prince Harry was born. The couple said that their decision was long in coming and that their plans were set out on a newly created Sussex Royal website. A few minutes later, Buckingham Palace issued a brief counter-argument, saying that the discussions were early and “complicated”.

The huge unconventional move has affected the royal institution and compared it to the abdication of the queen’s uncle, Edward VIII, when he gave up the throne to marry the American divorced Wallis Simpson.

A high-ranking royal source told The Sun: “No one has clarified your testimony. It breaks all the protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. “

“There is anger at how they did this without worrying about the impact on the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are glowing with anger.

“Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions, but they did it without anyone even thinking about it.

“The plan was to discuss it and find a way that works for everyone in the family.”

Meghan’s best-known critic Piers Morgan beat up the couple as “royal hustlers” and “blinded clowns” because they were looking for “glamor, glamor, magnificence, and incredible wealth”. You just don’t really want to have to earn it. “

Royal adjutants have described how they feel “stabbed in the back” after working hard to accommodate the couple’s recent move to Frogmore Cottage and their decision to set up their own charitable foundation.

However, it is not the first time that palace workers have been speechless by the couple’s efforts to make “personal statements” that outshine official duties. On the last day of their successful royal tour of southern Africa in 2019, the couple announced they would sue the owners of the post office on Sunday, and Prince Harry made a bitter personal statement that blew up the tabloids.

“My deepest fear is that history repeats itself,” he wrote at the time. “I saw what happens when someone I love is classified as a commodity to the point where they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.” I have lost my mother and am now watching my wife fall victim to the same powers. “

On Thursday, a royal source informed the Daily mail Members of the royal household felt “stabbed in the back”.

“It’s a master class when you have your cake and want to eat,” said the source.

“Even their own employees warned against making this public until they actually sat down and properly discussed it with the family.

“But they are in this strange bubble and have this strange siege mentality. They feel like they are against the world and paint a very unfair picture of what it is like to be a family that they supposedly do not understand or support. This is complete and complete rubbish. “

Another employee said the team “leaned back for them.”

“They got the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted, the tours they wanted, and the support of their family. What more did you want? “

The decision to make a public announcement rather than a quiet discussion was also a matter of dismay.

“Why on earth they made it public is a decision that only they can justify,” said a source from the organization.

“It is a deep disappointment that they have decided to do it unilaterally and without warning or consultation.

“People understand that they want to make a difference and the desire remains to help them correct it, but you don’t turn 1000 years of British royal history upside down in eight days.”

The couple now faces big questions about how their “progressive” new role will work. Their new website does not mention that royal titles or property rights will be relinquished, and they will continue to live in Frogmore Cottage – which was recently funded by the taxpayer and refurbished at $ 4.56 million.

The couple claims that only 5 percent of their operating costs are covered by the sovereign grant – an annual funding of $ 155 million for royals and their activities. However, the couple received $ 9.5 million from Prince Charles Duchy of Cornwall, which was used to fund the brothers’ official duties.

While the kings view this “family allowance” as “family allowance”, it actually comes from the title of Duke of Cornwall held by the heir to the throne.

The move away from their royal status raises the question of whether this source of income will remain and what will happen if Prince William and Prince George become heirs instead.

Prince Harry has an estimated personal fortune of approximately $ 56 million, while Meghan Markles is approximately $ 7.6 million and the couple could make millions from advertising, public address, and products in the future. But it also raises questions about how their business relationships are regulated and whether companies benefit from the royal brand.

The desire for a “normal” life could also be more difficult, as media interest in the couple is unlikely to wane after their “unprecedented move”, said Professor Kate Williams.

Prince Harry and Meghan have targeted the “Royal Rota” press management system on their new website. In reality, however, the system has created an uncomfortable armistice between the British media and the royals – a point of sale can highlight their work while ensuring that private life remains largely closed.

For example, consider the small number of official photos of the Cambridge children that are released every year to satisfy public curiosity while avoiding the children being exposed to a flood of paparazzi every day. As private individuals, Meghan and Harry may find that they have no such protection.

Republican spokesman Graham Smith, who campaigned for the abolition of the royal family, accused the couple of being “blatant” and “wanting their cake and eating it”.

“They have announced that they will give up royal duties at their discretion, but will not withdraw public funds until they have found other sources of income,” he said.

“To claim that they are not already financially independent is incredibly blatant and contradicts a sense of self-determination and lack of self-confidence, as is common with Royals.”

He said the move raised questions about the future of the monarchy.

“In the meantime, taxpayers will be right to ask who is funding their overseas lifestyle, extra security, and trips between here and North America.”

