advertisement

LONDON – Britain’s Prince Charles will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation by becoming Britain’s oldest king to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories later this month.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum on Jan. 23 in Jerusalem, his office said Monday, to honor Holocaust victims. Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland was the largest Nazi death camp in World War II.

Charles will then travel to the Palestinian Territories. Prince William and his wife Kate became the first British royalty to visit the area in an official capacity in 2018.

advertisement

On his way to the Middle East, Charles will stop at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to give a keynote address to launch the Sustainable Markets Council, designed to find ways to decarbonise the global economy. (Reporting by Michael Holden, written by Alistair Smout)

advertisement