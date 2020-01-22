advertisement

The NHL trading deadline is getting closer. How should the Tampa Bay Lightning approach this?

For years, trading periods have been the most exciting part of the regular NHL season. But this year, competitors across the league are strapped to the top. Given the number of potential landlords on the market and the likelihood of them moving, it’s extremely interesting to see how teams work around obstacles and cause a stir. One of these teams is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Even though they started the season slowly, they have been on a cruise lately. Similar to last season, I have the attitude “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”. The last season has come and gone. One can say with certainty that if they had made a small move, they might have won at least one playoff game. What raises the question: Will Lightning CEO Julien BriseBois take notes and learn what could have been a mistake and watch the market?

Before we look at whether or not a deal has actually been closed, let’s take a closer look at what makes the most sense. The Lightning generally has no noticeable problems that can be covered up. You don’t need top 6 strikers. They are also not weak when it comes to their defensive core. They also have a very good goalkeeper in Andrei Vasilevskiy and an experienced goalkeeper in Curtis McElhinney who wants to round off his season.

Why not just add to an already solid team? There are many ways to do this. So let’s take a look at patterns that have arisen through trade or in some other way and that could point us in the right direction for a sensible step.

Rangers connection

For example, the connection between New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning is very real, as Lightning has grown over the years through Ryan Callahan, Brian Boyle, J.T. Miller, Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Shattenkirk. Chris Kreider and Lias Andersson are the two main characters of the Rangers.

Detroit Connection

Another team that has a connection to Blitz is the Detroit Red Wings. Steve Yzerman, former General Manager of Tampa Bay Lightning, is the General Manager of Red Wings. The Red Wings have had a historically bad season and it ultimately means that there are a lot of players who are open to a deal. These include Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green as well as the former Bolts Valtteri Filppula and Adam Erne.

Other connections

Other teams are the Montreal Canadiens, the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers. Options from these three clubs include Ilya Kovalchuk, Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford, Justin Braun and Shayne Gostisbehere.

However, there are some problems. Montreal is still in the playoff race and they probably don’t want to improve a rival in the division while weakening themselves. Philadelphia is a strange team because they look inside from the outside, but they also try to move Gostisbehere.

The problem is that planes are looking for a top 6 striker for Gostisbehere, and I very much doubt that Blitz would part with you, especially considering all of their no-move clauses. So we have three teams – the Kings, Red Wings and Rangers.

Another deal with the Rangers makes the most sense out of the bunch. However, the upper limit could cause some problems. The Lightning currently have $ 2,863,111 in space. Kreider’s cap hit is $ 4.625 million. It’s pretty clear that space needs to be created creatively.

This is where the Anaheim Ducks come in. The Ducks came out recently and stated that they are willing to use their cap space as a weapon, meaning that they are willing to keep a player’s salary in return for as long as possible in a three-team deal. Now the flash should immediately pick up the phone and ask the ducks what they would need to keep the salary for a player like Kreider.

But a three-team deal is a three-way street. So how can the Rangers be sold on the idea? You have an angry player in Lias Andersson who could hold value for a team like Anaheim, which could give the Rangers a decent return. So let’s break it down team by team.

Tampa Bay Lightning receives Chris Kreider with a 50% salary and a cap hit of $ 2.3125 million. That would leave the flash in the room at $ 550,611. You recently dropped Mitchell Stephens, who will likely be called again after the All Star break, which means that they are over the top.

However, Carter Verhaeghe has some problems this season. If lightning wants to keep Stephens busy, send someone down like Verhaeghe to get more ice age with the Syracuse Crunch, then that’s more than doable. Ultimately, it’s a win for the Blitz.

In the meantime, the Anaheim Ducks would promise Taylor Raddysh from Lightning and Andersson from the Rangers while keeping 25% of Kreider’s contract. Basically, the ducks have two players buried on the totem pole in their respective teams, regardless of whether it’s about performance, disagreement with coaches / managers or the sheer amount of competition on their current lists.

The ducks would give these two players the chance to succeed whether they succeed or not. That’s more than enough to keep 25% of a player’s contract for the rest of this season, even if that player isn’t on their list. But they have to pay the Rangers for Andersson.

This would give the Rangers a hefty return for Kreider and Andersson. You would get a defensive perspective, Dominik Masin and Tampa Bay 2021 in the first round. Masin is a young defender on Syracuse who has the potential to become a second pair of defenders and who could be on the verge of NHL readiness next season.

At first, it looks like Vancouver will playoff this year, which means Lightning is likely to have two first division teams in a very good design. That means they want to stick to these picks, making the first all-rounder from 2021 superfluous. It is a win-win situation for both clubs. As for Anaheim, how about fighting your way forward, Ondrej Kase?

Kase has great potential to be a very good player, but could not keep up with all the high expectations. A change of scene could be good for him. Not to mention that the Ducks that both Raddysh and Andersson get will make up for the loss of Kase and may end up being a better deal if Kase doesn’t train in New York.

Ultimately, it’s a very complex trade. There are many moving things to watch out for and many players whose value is not known in the free market (like Lias Andersson and Ondrej Kase). There are also BriseBois’ comments that Elliotte Friedman reported in his article on 31 thoughts.

Based on the patterns BriseBois was referring to and what Friedman was researching, this could mean that Lightning is “tinkering” with his roster. It may be more sensible and easier for Brisebois to get Andersson, Clifford, or a Kovalchuk.

