advertisement

OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a vigil in Edmonton today to pay his respects and mourn the loss of Ukrainian plane crash victims in Iran.

The prime minister will also speak at this afternoon’s memorial service at the Saville Community Sports Center.

There were 57 Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy, including 13 from the Edmonton area.

advertisement

Another vigil to honor the victims will be held later this morning at the University of Toronto Congress Hall.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has admitted that an Iranian rocket crashed the International Airlines Ukraine flight 752 minutes after taking off from Tehran airport. The Iranian military said the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target.

Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa on Saturday that he was “furious and enraged” that so many Canadians are getting angry over Iran’s actions and that Iran must take “full responsibility” for the “horrific” incident.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” he said, and he called for an immediate effort to discourage regional tensions, which he said contributed to the “great loss of innocent lives”.

In addition to the 57 Canadian citizens on the plane, dozens more were bound for Canada, many of them students and professors returning after spending their December vacation visiting relatives in Iran.

Rouhani spoke with Trudeau by phone Saturday after posting on Twitter that the investigation will continue to “identify and prosecute this great tragedy and an unpardonable mistake.”

Trudeau said he told Rouhani that he expected Canada to be fully involved in the investigation, including access to the plane’s black boxes, and to be allowed to participate in identifying the victims’ DNA. He also called for consular access for Canadian officials to work with the distressed families of Canadian victims in Iran.

Three officials from Global Affairs Canada Canada landed in Tehran on Saturday to establish Canada’s first consular presence on the ground since the clash. Seven other diplomats and two investigators from the Transportation Security Board were also waiting for visas to travel to Iran to help.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in September 2012, closing its embassy and recalling all diplomats. Without diplomatic presence, Italy and Turkey have helped Canadians in Tehran.

advertisement