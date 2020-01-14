advertisement

Scott Morrison is preparing to meet business leaders to discuss the bushfires while voters mark the prime minister as rejected for coping with the crisis.

The latest Essential survey shows that only 32 percent of those surveyed approved Mr. Morrison’s handling of the fires.

Voters are much more impressed with the Prime Minister’s performance.

advertisement

Overall, the Prime Minister’s disapproval rate rose nine points from 43 percent in December to 52 percent.

Respondents to the Essential survey increasingly viewed Mr. Morrison as arrogant and non-contact.

The Prime Minister will meet with business and industrial groups in Canberra on Tuesday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Small Business Minister Michaelia Cash will also attend the meeting.

“These companies are viable but fragile and we have to do everything we can to get them back on their feet,” Senator Cash told AAP.

“The effects and devastation in the areas of these bushfires were unprecedented.”

The meeting will deal with the loss of property, supply chains, personnel and customers.

In the meantime, the United States has downgraded its travel warnings for Australia and canceled advice on postponing travel.

American visitors to the ACT, southeastern Victoria and Central Tableland in NSW continue to be required to exercise caution.

Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham said the revision was a good first step, but he wanted US warnings to be brought back to a minimum.

“We want to make it clear that Australia is still very open to business,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“Most of the Australian regions remain untouched and continue to offer tourists the incredible tourist experiences our country is known for.”

Labor wants relief for small businesses to focus on low-interest loans, grants, and insurance claims.

“It is really important that we listen to the experience and concerns of small businesses so that the government can do everything in its power to cut red tape so that small businesses can now overcome this crisis,” said the deputy opposition leader Richard said Marles.

The meeting takes place as Westpac estimates that the bushfire crisis will cost the Australian economy $ 5 billion and cut economic growth by up to 0.5 percent.

The government has already announced a number of disaster relief payments and grants to businesses, farms, and communities.

Originally published as Prime Minister to speak to the economy about the restoration of the bushfire

advertisement