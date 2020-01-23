advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s father died late Wednesday at the age of 84.

The Prime Minister thanked Facebook heartily on Thursday afternoon and said he received the news on Wednesday evening that his father had “died quietly and peacefully”.

advertisement

“He had a great life and was very loved,” wrote Morrison.

The Prime Minister’s father, John Morrison, served as city councilor and mayor in the army, NSW police and the local community.

“Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty, and service,” Morrison wrote, adding that his father had served his church as an elder, youth worker, and elderly care. “Father had a deep and committed Christian faith that is one of his many legacies in my life.”

Morrison has referred to his father several times since taking office as prime minister in August 2018, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The then Treasurer Scott Morrison will be hugged by his father in the Parliament building in Canberra, Australia on May 3, 2016. (Stefan Postles / Getty Images)

In his opening speech to the Bundestag in February 2008, Morrison told his two parents that they had “laid the foundation for my life”.

“Together with my brother Alan, they have acted to demonstrate their Christian faith and the value they place in public and community service,” Morrison said at the time.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard posted a message on Thursday afternoon expressing her condolences.

“My sincere condolences to @ScottMorrisonMP for the death of his father John,” she wrote. “It is always difficult to lose your father, especially if you work as a prime minister. My thoughts are with him and his family. “

In the closing comments on Facebook, Morrison thanked his father.

“Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely grateful for his great blessing in our whole life. I love you dad and a well-made, good and faithful servant. “

Morrison spent the morning discussing with indigenous leaders to discuss how to better close the ceiling and continue to build stronger partnerships between the government and indigenous peoples “across the country”.

Morrison also briefed the press on news from the Bushfire front and China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Follow Mimi on Twitter: @MimiNguyenLy

advertisement