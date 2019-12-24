advertisement

In a year in which floods, droughts, and bushfires struck the country, Australians are asked to hold their chins up and stay with their families and communities.

Scott Morrison spoke of “the nation we were allowed to live in” in the Prime Minister’s annual Christmas message posted this morning on Facebook.

“This spirit makes the Australians the great country they live in, and despite these terrible challenges during Christmas, we thank the wonderful country we were allowed to live in,” he said, standing next to Ms. Jenny.

“We are a fantastic country, we are a fantastic people and 2020 is another year in which we are showing why this is the best country in the world.”

Mr. Morrison thanked all Australians who were serving the country at home and abroad during Christmas and encouraged everyone to look forward to 2020.

media_cameraScott Morrison shared his annual Christmas message on Facebook. Picture: Facebook / Scott Morrison

The Prime Minister sent a warm message to the families of Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, the two firefighters who lost their lives in fighting the flames in New South Wales.

“For Andrews and Geoffrey’s parents, it is clear that this will be a tough Christmas for you, the first without the two amazing men,” said the Prime Minister. Mr. Morrison thanked all of the volunteers fighting the flames and the overseas defense forces.

“They remind you of why this country is so amazing and what we have to thank for,” he said.

media_camera has also honored firefighters Andrew O’Dwyer (right) and Geoffrey Keaton (left) who were tragically killed in the bushfires.

“Despite great challenges, the Australians got up, showed an enormous spirit and reacted.” The Prime Minister and his wife Jenny Morrison wished Australia a Merry Christmas and thought of those who will have a free seat at the dining table.

Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese also highlighted the Australians’ resilience to the difficulties.

“In 2019 we are thinking especially of the people in the community who fought bush fires. We think of these empty seats at tables where people have lost loved ones, ”he said.

“This is the largest country on earth. And what makes it the largest country on earth is our people. “

Since the video was shared on social media two hours ago, it has had mixed feedback.

Many asked the Prime Minister to “do something about the bushfires that have been raging since September”, while others called his video “touching”.

“Merry Christmas Morrison! Stunning news. You’re doing a great job,” wrote one.

While another wrote, “Instead of leaving empty feel-good messages, please show some leadership on climate change.”

Originally released as a touching Christmas video from PM

