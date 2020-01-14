advertisement

B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan said he and the Prime Minister were enthusiastic about the prospect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would move to British Columbia after the Queen announced on Monday that it would approve its plan to live in both the UK and Canada ,

“We’re both pretty dizzy,” said Horgan. “And I think the Canadians are pretty excited about that too.”

The Queen awarded her seal of approval for a plan according to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would divide their time between Canada and Great Britain during a “transitional period”.

advertisement

“My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family,” said the Queen in a statement.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Horgan videotaped various topics on Monday for an hour after the Prime Minister’s visit to Victoria was canceled due to the stormy weather.

Horgan said he was comforting the answer Harry, Meghan and their baby Archie received when they spent several weeks in the Victoria region over the holidays and were largely left alone.

“The fact that they felt comfortable here speaks for us as a society, and I think that gives us a little reason to pat ourselves on the back for being good and kind people who do not interfere with privacy want famous people, ”said Horgan.

“We are excited when we see her, but let her be.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays in a beach villa on the Saanich Peninsula, where they explored the community.

“My spouse and I saw snippets of text on the local news and there were people [who said]:” I met them on the [Horth Hill] path and it wasn’t a big deal. “It wasn’t panic.”

Meghan is said to have left Archie here while she went to Canada House in London with Prince Harry and then came back to pick him up. This heightened speculation as to whether the couple would be temporarily at home on the island and drew international attention to our coasts.

Bruce Hallsor, spokesman for the Victoria branch of the Monarchist League of Canada, said the news that the Sussexes will move to Canada part-time is not surprising.

“The previous statements had indicated that there had been some approval from the royal family,” said Hallsor, who had dinner with both the Queen and Prince Charles.

“What was our problem was that there was no plan and a lot of details had to be worked out.”

It is not known where Harry and Meghan will live in Canada.

The Prime Minister’s office has refused to comment on the upcoming move, including any costs to the Canadians.

Horgan said he wasn’t concerned about tax expenses. The prime minister quipped that if the couple chooses, B.C. In her temporary residence, where the provincial film industry flourished, there would be work for Meghan, who was an actor, before she married Harry.

Hallsor said that a lot depends on what the couple plans to do for a living. “And they probably don’t know that yet.”

In the short term, he believes, they will return to Vancouver Island because they have created a base here.

“But I think in the long run you really don’t know what your life will be like,” he said.

“Of course this would be a wonderful place for them to enjoy some privacy and to start a family and have their children in school. But it may be that one or the other finds a job that suits him and leads him somewhere else. “

ceharnett@timescolonist.com

ldickson@timescolonist.com

advertisement