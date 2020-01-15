advertisement

MOSCOW (AP) – The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Russian news agencies said that Putin thanked Medvedev for his service, but noted that the Prime Minister’s office had not met all the targets set.

Russian media has said that Putin plans to appoint Medvedev to the post of deputy to the Presidential Security Council.

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin, has been Russian Prime Minister since 2012. He spent four years previously as president in 2008-2012.

Putin asked members of Medvedev’s cabinet to continue working until a new cabinet is formed.

Medvedev resigned on Wednesday after Putin’s annual state of the nation address. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed to amend the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and members of the cabinet.

The proposed decision is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power to remain at the helm after the end of his current presidency in 2024.

