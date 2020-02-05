advertisement

Scott Morrison says a new investigation into veteran suicide will be “bigger and better” than a royal commission.

The national commissioner will investigate the deaths of more than 400 defense forces since 2001 and report back within 18 months.

The permanent function requires new legislation, but an interim chief will immediately work out of the Prime Minister’s department.

Morrison said the investigation could keep the evidence secret, unlike a royal commission.

“I think we have found a much better way that brings everyone together,” he said.

The decision is made after federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese supported the call for a commission.

Albanese approved the public election campaign after meeting with Julie-Ann Finney, whose son David died of suicide earlier this year.

Although Albanians made it clear that he preferred a royal commission, he welcomed the alternative as a necessary step.

“We don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of good,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Labor will take a positive look at this issue and participate in the process with the government.”

The suicide rate for former women soldiers is 18 percent higher than for the general population, and former women soldiers are twice as likely to die as other Australian women.

The government will spend $ 40 million to set up the commissioner’s office.

In addition to investigating past and new deaths, the Commissioner will also make recommendations to improve mental health and well-being.

The watchdog will submit an annual report to Parliament to assess the reduction in suicide risk factors.

Liberal backbencher Phillip Thompson, himself a veteran, said he was looking forward to the investigation, which provided tangible solutions.

“I wake up every day and remember my comrades who were killed in operations and my friends who died as a result of suicide,” he said.

“I’m fed up, veterans are fed up and family members are fed up to bury our loved ones, and now it’s time.”

In addition to the role of the new commissioner, the government will also appoint a family lawyer for veterans to communicate with veterans and their families and to help develop policies.

If you have problems and have thoughts of suicide, please contact one of the following organizations:

Lifeline Australia – 13 11 14 – This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also Chat online with the Lifeline Support Service daily from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. (AEDST).

Beyond blue – 1300 224 636 – This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also Chat online with the beyondblue support service every day from 3 p.m. to midnight (AEDST).

Samaritan – 135 247 – based in WA

Suicide Line – 1300 651 251 – Based in Victoria

Suicide Call Back Service – 1300 659 467 – The Suicide Call Back Service provides immediate support for anyone who feels suicidal. In addition, they can provide ongoing support through up to six 50-minute telephone counseling sessions that will support you over the long term. The Suicide Call Back Service also offers Online Counseling,

