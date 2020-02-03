advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have agreed to direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kampala (PHOTO / PPU)

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni and his visitor – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference during which the Ugandan leader said that his country was planning to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

“Regarding the embassy issue, we are assessing it,” said Museveni.

“What is certain is that there is a part of Jerusalem that was in Israel, it has not changed,” added Museveni, saying “to have it here, to have it there – I don’t see not why we wouldn’t … we’re studying this. “

Museveni made the statement in response to a suggestion from the Israeli Prime Minister, who told him in front of the cameras, “I have a suggestion. You are opening an embassy in Jerusalem and we will be opening one in Kampala. “

The Israeli Prime Minister also announced direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kampala.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has proposed the question of having direct flights between Tel Aviv and Entebbe, and that is something that we will address, now that Uganda Airlines is operational,” he said, adding that the Israeli national carrier can start flying to Uganda as soon as they are ready.

Uganda and Israel cooperate in the following areas: Agriculture, security, health and ICT among others.

In July 2016, the Prime Minister participated in a ceremony in Uganda to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a hostage rescue by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in 1976. The operation, which aimed rescuing 106 passengers from an Air France flight hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, managed to free 102 of the hostages. Netanyahu’s brother Yonatan, who led the mission, was killed.

During the 2016 visit, Netanyahu met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, President South Sudan Salva Mayardit, then Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, Zambian President Edgar Lungu and former Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Augustine Mahiga.

