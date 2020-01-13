advertisement

media_play

Prime Minister Morrison has made a “Hercules attempt” to alleviate and restore bushfires

Sky News moderator Chris Smith said Prime Minister Scott Morrison “has given the sink relief and recovery in the face of the devastating bushfire crisis that is sweeping the nation.”

Mr. Smith said the prime minister has made a “herculean effort” to fight bush fires across the nation since returning to Hawaii from a much-criticized family vacation in December.

advertisement

Even though Morrison faced a “political bunch,” Smith said that climate protesters should make demands on the United States, China, and India, as opposed to Australia.

“According to climate scientists,” said Smith, “these countries can change the rate of warming.”

The Morrison government “is now acting and changing its policies to appease the loudest voices, voices that foolishly think we can change the weather from Australia,” said Mr. Smith.

Picture: Getty

advertisement