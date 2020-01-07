advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney meets with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the McDougall Center in Calgary.

Sammy Hudes / Postmedia

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Prime Minister Jason Kenney on Tuesday in Calgary, where the pair were expected to discuss issues such as Alberta’s economy and environmental regulations.

advertisement

Submitting statements prepared before their meeting in downtown McDougall Center, Kenney and Freeland said they were looking forward to the discussion, which was their third since the October federal election.

“I will convey to Minister Freeland I appreciate the impending follow-up by the Government of Canada, however Albertans want to see some concrete action in early 2020 to demonstrate that we can find common ground in the federation,” Kenney said.

“As the prime minister said, we have started rolling up our sleeves and doing some concrete things,” Freeland added, citing collaborative work on issues such as carbon pricing and methane rules.

Last month, Ottawa approved the provincial government’s $ 30-per-tonne tax on large emitters, an industrial carbon tax that captures about 55 percent of the province’s emissions.

Kenney said the province also reached an “initial understanding” with Ottawa on Dec. 23 about methane regulations, with more work to do.

The provincial and federal governments have not yet reached an agreement that will give the oil and gas industry a set of rules to be followed after two sets of methane emissions standards came into force in Alberta on New Year’s Day.

Freeland, who also serves as intergovernmental affairs minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, has been tasked with helping the federal government reach prime ministers in Western Canada after the Liberals shut down Alberta and Saskatchewan in October.

Kenney backs the work of his government’s “fair deal” panel, which is studying how Alberta can be more independent of Ottawa and “give us a bigger voice within the federation.”

“While they are doing their job, we have identified some urgent issues to help start Alberta’s economy and get people back to work,” Kenney said Tuesday. “I appreciate Minister Freeland’s openness to listen.”

The discussion between Freeland and Kenney was expected to take about an hour. Nor did they receive questions from the media before or after the meeting.

The deputy prime minister was also scheduled to meet with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi later in the afternoon after sitting down with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson the day before.

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement