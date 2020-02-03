advertisement

LONDONR – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set his terms for negotiations on trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday.

The following are the highlights of the talk:

“There is no need for a free trade agreement to include acceptance of EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, more than the EU should be obliged to accept the rules of the UK. “

“The United Kingdom will maintain the highest standards in these areas … without the obligation of a treaty.”

“Here’s the question: Will we insist that the EU do everything we do as the price of free trade? Are we? Of course not.”

“We want a comprehensive free trade agreement, similar to that of Canada, but in the unlikely event of failure, our trade will have to be based on our existing EU withdrawal agreement.”

“Let’s be clear that the choice is not an agreement or there is no agreement, we have an agreement.”

“The question is whether we agree a trade relationship with the EU comparable to Canada or more like that of Australia and I have no doubt that in both cases the United Kingdom will prosper.

“Our new relationship with our closest neighbors will go beyond trade.”

“It is high time, I think we all agree, that they (the United States of America) reduce their punitive tariffs on Scotch Whiskey.”

“We will not be involved in any cut-off competition until the end.

“We are not letting the EU undermine European standards. We will not engage in any kind of dumping, whether commercial, social or environmental.”

“Look at state aid, France spends twice as much on state aid as the United Kingdom, Germany three times more. Who is using subsidies to reduce? Not in the UK.”

“We want a Canada-style deal, there are ways in which Canada and the EU can look at issues that arise between them, over state aid or the environment.”

“It has been free trade that has done more than any other single economic idea to raise billions out of poverty, and so fast.”

“I’m here to warn you today that this useful spell is fading. Free trade is drowning, and it’s not the people’s fault, it’s not the individual consumers’ fault. I’m afraid it’s the politicians who aren’t manage to lead, mercantilists are everywhere, protectionists are gaining ground.

“From Brussels to China to Washington, tariffs are waving like a shirt.”

“There is a growing proliferation of non-tariff barriers, and the resulting tensions are letting the air out of the tires of the world economy.”

“Humanity needs a government somewhere that is ready to make the case strongly about freedom of exchange. Some country ready to take away its spectacles Clark Kent and jump into the booths and show up with his flowing mantle as the champion overwhelming the right of land populations to freely buy and sell among themselves.

“We are ready for the big multidimensional chess game, in which we engage in more than one negotiation at once.”

“If we are courageous and truly committed to the logic of our mission – open, outward, generous, welcoming, engaged with the world, defending global free trade now that global free trade needs a champion – I believe that we can make a great success of this venture, for Britain, for our European friends and for the world. “

(Reporting by UK office staff)

