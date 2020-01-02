advertisement

Prime Minister calls for changes to the law to reduce risks in the face of criticism of the coalition’s climate policy

The prime minister said that Australia may need to revise its hazard reduction laws as the country is struggling with an “exceptional” fire season.

Nine people were killed in NSW, and the country fire department said 382 homes have been lost on the south coast since New Year’s Eve. This bushfire season destroyed nearly 1,300 homes across the state.

In Victoria, the Navy was used to evacuate at least 800 people trapped in the coastal city of Mallacoota, while East Gippsland has had serious fears over 17 missing people since New Year’s Eve.

Mr. Morrison said that land clearance laws may need to be revised given the summer bushfire season.

“Other questions about how to deal with hazard reduction are important because, as you say, the impact of climate change on these issues has a significant impact on the length of the fire season,” he said.

This must also address issues related to National Park hazard reduction that deal with land clearance laws, building laws and planning walls around people’s properties and where they can be built along the coast in countries like Australia. ”

Morrison denied that the coalition was not doing enough to combat climate change, arguing that the government was taking “reasonable” measures on the issue.

“Let me be clear to the Australian people that our emissions reduction policy will both protect our environment and try to reduce the risk and harm we see today while ensuring the viability of jobs and livelihoods across the country. ”

The Labor Party and other parties have accused the coalition of not doing enough to combat dangerous climate change.

