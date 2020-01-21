advertisement

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, the first of its kind hosted by the British government, brought together Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, International Development Secretary Alok Sharma and Prince Harry (PHOTO / courtesy)

LONDON – British companies must seize the opportunity to deepen their economic ties with Africa, a continent offering unrivaled investment opportunities, several African leaders said in a high-level panel.

At an oversubscribed opening ceremony for the UK-Africa 2020 Investment Summit on Monday, in the presence of dignitaries and delegates from 16 African countries, including Egyptian President El Sisi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleaded in favor of greater investment in Africa and called for an increase and a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa.

advertisement

Referring to Africa as a booming continent with “staggering levels of growth”, Prime Minister Johnson said: “Look at the world today and you will quickly see that the United Kingdom is not only the obvious partner of choice, we are also a partner of today, tomorrow and decades to come, ”he said in his opening speech.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, the first of its kind organized by the British government, brought together Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, International Development Secretary Alok Sharma and Prince Harry.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh el Ghazouani, the President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, and the Secretary of State for International Development, MP Alok Sharma, spoke at a plenary round table on ‘Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure – Unlocking the Financial Services of the City of London and the United Kingdom for Growth in Africa. “

President Kenyatta, who opened the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to mark the launch of Kenya’s first green bond at the LSE, called for innovative and sustainable investments in energy infrastructure. “We all have to think outside the box in terms of energy… to make sure we produce more green energy. This first ever green sovereign bond of $ 41.45 million will be used to build environment-friendly student housing in Kenya. “

Responding to a question about partnerships between the United Kingdom and Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a world where Africa’s wealth is undisputed: “The city of London can play an important role in bridging the gap. Africa’s great infrastructure deficit … and the LSE can be a pivot in the new relationship with the continent. Indeed, 1 in 4 consumers will live in Africa by 2030, ”said President Akufo-Addo.

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has announced a new $ 80 million Bank-DFID infrastructure financing partnership.

According to Adesina, the infrastructure investment gap of $ 68 billion to $ 108 billion a year on the continent is huge, but it depends on how you see it. “Either the cup is half full or half empty. For us, this is an opportunity of $ 68 billion to $ 108 billion. “

Adesina added: “The issue of risk in Africa is exaggerated. The risk of loss is lower than in Latin America. However, the funds are not channeled to Africa. There are $ 8 trillion in assets under management in London, but only 1% is invested in Africa. “

Bank President Urged Investors To Turn To Africa And Recalls Achievements Of The Africa Investment Forum – A Revolutionary Initiative Led By The African Development Bank And Key Partners To Accelerate Investments On The Continent . The unique multi-sector platform is designed to advance bankable transactions until financial close. At the 2019 Forum, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, transactions worth $ 40.1 billion secured investment interest.

President Mohamed Ould Cheikh el Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania shared the opportunities offered by the blue ocean economy and the substantial reforms underway to attract foreign investors.

“We have increased security along our coasts. Other measures include the creation of an Investment Council. These huge efforts are yielding extraordinary results and reassuring investors, ”he noted.

The African continent is home to eight of the 15 fastest growing economies in the world. By 2030, 42% of the world’s youth will be African and will constitute an incredible workforce and potential consumers.

In his closing remarks, the British Secretary of State for International Development, MP Alok Sharma, expressed confidence in the continent. “Africa has a fabulous future,” said Sharma, announcing five partnerships to mobilize private sector investment in quality infrastructure on the continent. “The City of London can play a role in mobilizing resources for Africa,” said Sharma.

Speaking earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a major announcement on UK climate change policy.

“As of today, the British government will no longer provide new direct development aid for thermal coal mines or coal-fired power stations abroad,” said Johnson.

The declaration is in line with the African Development Bank’s green program to increase investment in renewable energy. President Adesina announced at the United Nations General Assembly last year that the Bank is moving away from coal investments.

comments

advertisement