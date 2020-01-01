advertisement

We closed 2019 with some of the best deals of the year, so it makes sense that we start 2020 with even better deals! So many people nowadays have smartphones that support wireless charging, but they don’t use it. Maybe it’s because they don’t realize how great and handy it is, or maybe it’s because they don’t want to cough up extra money for a wireless charger. In both cases we will straighten things out before 2020. If you are a Prime member, hurry up and get a top class PeohZarr Upgraded Fast Wireless Charger for sale on Amazon. The retail price is $ 30, but Prime members now pay only $ 8.37!

Here is more information from the product page:

🔋 【Faster and safer】 With an improved INTELLIGENT CHIP and the latest POWER MANAGEMENT SOLUTION, this wireless charger has achieved a remarkable charging efficiency of up to 85%, 20% -30% than the standard wireless Qi charging station. It is able to fully charge a large smart-phone battery in around two and a half hours. What’s more, some common problems that other wireless chargers usually have, such as poor contact and recognition, will no longer happen

🔋 【Multiple protections】 The specially designed chip in our fast wireless charger monitors and controls the charging temperature for optimum performance. Overcurrent, overvoltage and short circuit, any abnormal condition can be detected and appropriate protective measures taken. The patented technology also improves the performance of Foreign Object Detection (FPS), to reduce power and prevent overheating if objects contain metals

【【User-friendly and reliable】 1) Both sides have ANTI-SLIP DESIGN. The wireless charger also does not slip off your desk, nor does your phone slip off the surface of the wireless charging station. 2) The built-in attractive LED BREATH LAMP can indicate the status of the wireless charging station. Breathe 5 times at the start of charging and then stay off. 3) FRIENDLY SLEEPING! In addition, unlike most disc designs on the market, the unique shape of our qi loader is aesthetic

🔋 【Sustainable and innovative design】 High standard ensures durability of interior and exterior. Most Qi wireless chargers will do the job more or less in the beginning. But as time goes by, some chargers no longer work. To prevent this, we take first-class materials and implement a strict production process, which is why we have confidence in the durability of our wireless charger. In addition, the external surface is anti-scratch. You can put it in your pocket or bag without worry

Evreden 【Satisfied customers】 We offer our customers a faster and safer wireless charger, we also offer you the best after-sales service. You get a 3-year and 1-year GUARANTEE NO questions asked MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Feel free to contact us if you have a request, we will solve your problem within 24 hours

