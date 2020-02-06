advertisement

A Forfar primary school has received the green light to become the first in the region to control its own car park.

Following a successful pilot project after complaints about the dangers of irresponsible driving and parking in the Whitehills parking lot, councilors approved the lifting of a planning condition requiring school doors to remain open all day.

The school parent partnership group led the closure of the elementary school doors from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. after concerns about children’s safety due to congestion and parking in the landing area.

Planning official Alan Hunter said safety had improved “considerably” during the trial period.

“Children were walking in the parking area, vehicles were circulating and this was a major problem for the school-parent partnership,” he told advisers to the Angus development standards committee.

The parking ban plan raised several objections, including allegations that it would simply move the problem to the narrow streets near the primary.

Concerns were also expressed regarding access for blue badge holders and school deliveries.

Councilors heard that access to the school at key times would be controlled by a concierge, who would also allow students to transport taxis and school buses.

Mr. Hunter said, “The evaluation of the trial period was that the situation was safer for the children and that these are operational issues that will be the responsibility of the school.”

Forfar independent consultant Ian McLaren said: “I fully support this for road safety reasons and I am pleased that arrangements have been made for blue badge holders to have access to the parking lot when the doors are closed . “

“I would also like the roads department to consider flashing the speed restriction signs at appropriate times on Market Street and Prior Road.”

Arbroath West and Letham’s Liberal Democrat Richard Moore said: “I have concerns about the roads around the school and wonder how much police and parking staff are present during the trial period distorted the result.

“When the police are there, people park as they should and don’t do anything wrong, but when they go back, it’s free for everyone.”

Committee moderator Arbroath West and Letham curator David Lumgair said, “I suggest this with slight reservations, but it was tried and tested during the trial period and the school will now have control over how best to handle this. “

