The director of a struggling school in South Derbyshire has resigned with immediate effect, it was revealed.

Jo Kingswood had been director of the Granville Academy at Burton Road, Woodville for four years, but has now resigned from his post after a short absence from high school.

An interim director has now been appointed until a permanent manager is found for the start of the September term.

She intervenes as the school, which is part of the De Ferrers Academy Trust and has 692 students, is in the midst of an ongoing strike in a dispute over issues such as performance management.

The first day of action was Wednesday, January 15.

The next strike dates this month are scheduled for Wednesday, January 22; Thursday January 23; Tuesday January 28; Wednesday January 29; and Thursday, January 30.

If the strikes continue, the school will have experienced a total of 15 days of industrial action since February of last year.

The NASUWT teachers’ union said the strikes were due to a dispute with the school over lesson observations, performance management and disciplinary policies, which claimed to have created a “punitive atmosphere” for teachers.

The bosses of the Ferrers Academy Trust previously said they “accepted all their requests except one”, which was rejected after “taking legal advice”.

They also accused the union of causing chaos for working parents.

In a letter to the parents, the director of the trust, Simon Jones, revealed that Ms. Kingswood had resigned.

He wrote: “As you know, I ran the Granville Academy for the short term to cover the absence of the principal, Ms. Kingswood.

Strikers outside Granville Academy

“Over the past two and a half months, I and other leaders have continued to move the academy forward, and at the same time I have restructured the management team so that improvements can be made to the pace.

“Part of my role has also been to develop a succession plan for the management of the academy in the event that Ms. Kingswood does not return.

“At the end of last week, I was informed that Ms. Kingswood has resigned and will not return to Granville. We will therefore begin a recruitment process for the appointment of a post manager.

“The work that has been requested of me is now finished and therefore, in this letter, I can also inform you that I will be leaving at the end of January 2020.”

The letter also revealed that former Ferrers Trust director of education Craig Brown will become the acting director of Granville until a new director is appointed.

He has been working at the Granville Academy almost full time for three months.

Former Ferrers Academy executive Scott Friswell will also join the academy on Monday January 20 as an assistant director responsible for teaching and learning.

Ian McNeilly, director general of the trust, told Burton Live: “We will soon be advertising a school principal who will start in September.

“With £ 5 million of new construction, including a fantastic gym and science and technology rooms, it’s a fantastic time for a leading professional to take the staff and children of Granville to the path to success. “

Burton Live was unable to contact Ms. Kingswood.

.

