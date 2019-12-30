advertisement

The crossover SUV market is hot, but the compact crossover SUV market is scorching. Until now there have been few electrified offers in that market segment. Toyota and Ford make hybrid versions of their RAV4 and Escape, and Honda is about to pave its way to the segment with a hybrid version of its popular CR-V next year, but plug-in hybrids are largely absent.

That is going to change. Mitsubishi started with its Outlander plug-in hybrid, but the big car companies are not far behind. Toyota will bring its RAV4 Prime to the American coast in 2020. The final specifications and prices have not yet been announced, although there are reports that it has up to 62 km of electrical range.

Ford has just unveiled its fourth generation Escape, which includes a plug-in hybrid version from $ 34,235 including the $ 1,095 destination fee, according to CarsDirect. Ford says the Escape comes with a battery of 14.4 kWh and an expected range of “more than 30 miles”. The actual EPA range has not yet been released. Deliveries are expected to start next spring.

With that battery, the Escape PHEV qualifies for a federal tax credit of around $ 6,800, making it cheaper than the current Escape Hybrid and only about $ 1,000 more than the basic non-hybrid Escape. In states such as California and Colorado with their own EV incentives, the final costs are of course even lower.

According to Green Car Reports, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid SE has a heated driver’s seat, LED headlights and rear lights and a 6.0-inch touchscreen system. The $ 36,815 SEL model adds fog lights, roof rails and a hands-free electric tailgate. A panoramic monthly roof is optional. The top of the line $ 40,030 Titanium costs $ 40,030. For that, customers receive a Bang & Olufsen audio with 10 speakers, wireless charging, leather upholstery and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The wireless charging is interesting. We don’t hear much about it today and few manufacturers offer it on their vehicles. But wireless is the ultimate convenience for those who have a special parking space available.

One thing that customers won’t get with the Escape PHEV is four-wheel drive, because the larger battery pack leaves no room for a motor to feed the rear wheels. The Toyota RAV4 Prime offers four-wheel drive, which can make a difference to those who live in areas where slippery roads are a normal challenge. It also offers nearly 100 horsepower more than the Ford Escape PHEV.

The price difference between the Toyota and the Ford is currently unknown, so we don’t know how much extra the RAV4 Prime will cost. If the RAV4 Prime is only $ 1,000 more, it could be the advantage for Toyota. If it is $ 5,000 more, the benefit swings back to Ford. In any case, the Ford Escape PHEV is still the cheapest plug-in hybrid sports utility in America, undermining the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV by around $ 3,000.

Reducing the CO2 emissions of the best-selling vehicles on the market is an important step forward. People like choices, that’s why they make both Coke and Pepsi and there is often a Burger King across the street from a McDonald’s. More plug-in hybrids will put pressure on other manufacturers to bring comparable cars onto the market. And that is very good.

