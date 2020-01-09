advertisement

Getting in shape is pretty hard for most people. Trust us, you are not alone. Whether you want to lose a few pounds or just want to get fit and increase your energy level, sticking to a routine and eating well is pretty difficult for most people. You will be shocked at how helpful a good fitness tracker is, and right now Amazon has a big sale on the best fitness trackers in the world. The wildly popular Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is back at the price of Black Friday, but it seems that it is actually a mistake, so you should definitely rush and grab one if you can. The Amazon sale is entitled “Save up to $ 40 on Fitbit products”, but accidentally includes an even larger $ 50 discount on the Versa 2! Other models also get a discount, so if you don’t need or want the smartwatch features, you can choose a different Fitbit activity trackband from just $ 59.95.

Fitbit Versa 2

Use Amazon Alexa built-in to get news and information quickly, view weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and much more through the sound of your voice (third-party app may be required; Amazon Alexa is not available in all countries)

Based on your heart rate, sleep time and restlessness, the sleep score helps you to better understand your sleep quality every night; Also follow your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights

Control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations and add Deezer playlists plus save and store 300+ songs on your wrist (subscription required; Pandora is in the US only)

With a larger display and an option that is always available, your information is always gone quickly (always on the display requires more frequent charging)

Track heart rate 24/7, steps, distance, calories burned, activity per hour, active minutes and climbed floors

Works around the clock with a battery life of 6 plus (depending on usage and other factors)

Receive notifications for calls, text messages, calendars and smartphones when your phone is nearby; Only send quick answers and spoken answers only on Android

Fitbit Inspire

Track activity all day, including steps, distance, activity per hour, active minutes, and calories burned

Automatically follow your sleep and set silent alarms that wake you by buzzing around your wrist

Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging. Varies with usage and other factors

Automatically and easily record workouts such as walking, swimming and cycling with SmartTrack

The on-screen dashboard, the intuitive touchscreen and the illuminated display make the Inspire tracker easy to use and fun to find

Recognize milestones on your journey with on-screen celebrations when you reach your activity goals

Fitbit Charge 3

Made in the USA

Measure calorie burn better, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate measurement and a battery life of up to 7 days (varies with use and other factors); Charging time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours

Choose from 15 plus training modes such as running, cycling, swimming, yoga, circuit training and more, set a goal and receive real-time statistics during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better

Automatically record the time spent in Light, Deep and REM sleep stages and see activity trends, health insights and personalized guidance in one place with Fitbit Today. Operating temperature is -10 ° to 45 ° Celsius

Swimming-resistant and water-resistant up to 50 meters so that you can follow and wear swims in the shower; We do not recommend wearing Charge 3 in a hot tub or sauna; Also connect to the smartphone’s GPS for real-time pace and distance during outdoor rides and rides

Stay connected to your day with everyday apps for weather and more and receive app, text and smartphone app notifications on your wrist; Small wristband Fits a wrist between 5.5 and 7.1 inches; Large wrist strap Fits a wrist between 7.1 and 8.7 inches

Radio transceiver: Bluetooth 4.0. Synchronization range up to 6 meters

