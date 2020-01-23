advertisement

A pretty scary but catchy thing happened to Anna Cummer last year.

Her husband, Craig Hall, artistic director of the Vertigo Theater, returned home one day with an anthology of Victorian ghost stories.

“He gave it to me explaining that he really wanted to program another ghost story for Vertigo, but he had not read any publication that captured his love. He asked me to read the stories and if any of them caught my love for make a treatment, “says Cummer, who admits that” it’s never separated from a challenge. “

In that anthology it was a 10-page story by Arthur Quiller Couch called A Pair of Hands that really excited Cummer because he was upset but also made her cry in the end, so she went to work turning that story over short short in two-practice called Whispers in the Dark. It will premiere January 25 – February 23 in Vertigo under the direction of Simon Mallett.

What Cummer soon discovered was “the scary Victorian idea is not our modern concept. We like our ghost stories to be loud, fast and fast. The history of Victorian ghosts was more subdued and psychological and they were quite gentle in their treatment of death and future life. “

At Whispers in the Dark, eager author Elizabeth Le Petyt rents a villa in a remote part of Cornwall that has a mysterious past she hopes will inspire her writing. It is not long before Elizabeth begins to hear strange things, experience strange events, and feel strange emotions.

When Hall discussed what he wanted for Vertigo, he said that modern thriller audiences “love ghost stories about dance fears and want to unravel the mystery behind the haunt. He warned me that I would have to make a very heavy lift so that the show would be really scary in the Vertigo space and for the Vertigo audience, “says Cummer, who reveals” 20 percent of what will be in the the stage is Arthur Quiller Couch but 80 percent will be me. I had to create a lot to tell his wonderful story in a full show. “

Anna Cummer at Whispers of the Vertigo Theater in Dak. Courtesy, Heather Pattengale, Citrus Photography.

Cummer wants Whispers in Dark to be the equivalent of “a group of people writhing in the dead of winter in front of a fireplace telling ghost stories and trying to scare the pants off each other.

“This has been great fun for many generations, but, especially, Victorians, that’s why we have so many Victorian ghost stories. Charles Dickens ‘A Carol Christmas’ is a ghost story. It’s one of my favorites, so its elements may have found their way into Whispers in the Dark.

“I’m also a great fan of Patrick Hamilton (1928 play) with Gas Light, and it’s definitely one of the influences on Whispers when Elizabeth starts to wonder if she’s really listening, feeling and seeing things. strange or if you’re going crazy. “

Whisper in the dark stars Heather Pattengale as Elizabeth, Graham Percy as the owner of Mr Hoskings cottage, and Elizabeth Stepkowski Tarhan as Mrs Carkeek’s lady host, but Cummer is quick to add her design team is just as essential to fears, emotions and tremors like any ghost that can make a startling visit.

David Fraser had to design a full-fledged garden villa and Deitra Kalyn had to design Victorian-era costumes to make them all feel authentic.

“A lot of fear for an audience in a ghost story comes from hearing the unexpected or the wild, and that’s what Peter Moller has to give us with his sound model. Anton de Groot’s lighting design should keep hidden things, isolate other things and fool us if we are seeing the same things as Elizabeth. “

Cummer says one of the great advantages of having Mallett’s director as Whispers is that “he is a very competent magician as well as a director, so he really understands the principles of hand sleeping.”

