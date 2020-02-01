advertisement

Old Stock: A refugee love story has been called everything from a rock concert-theater thriller to a theater-to-music hybrid, and the fact that it opposes labeling delights in Ben Caplan, a Maritime musician and songwriter who helped create his.

“It just so happened from the day Christian Barry came to see me in 2015. He is also a song writer and he said he knew my job and wanted to collaborate on something with me.

“We didn’t know what we wanted to create. We just knew we were both skeptical of traditional musicians where the performance of the show stopped so people could sing a song,” Caplan says.

“We got together over a big jar of pickled herring and a larger bottle of vodka to try and eat what we wanted to create. Eventually, after a month of such meetings, we decided that it was about refugees or, more accurately, , what it means to be a human being looking for a safe harbor.

“We were very touched by photos of the young boy, Alan Kurdi, bathing on a beach in Turkey. It was devastating to remember how desperate people can be to start a new life.”

At the same time, Barry’s partner, playwright Hannah Moscovitch, gave birth to their first child. Moscovitch had gone on a trip with some of her relatives to the Pier 21 Museum in Halifax, where she realized her grandparents had arrived to begin their new lives in Canada. Moscovitch immediately joined the project to help weave a story line for the songs that were created and suggest themes for other songs.

Hannah Moscovitch co-stars in Old Stock: A refugee love story. Courtesy Alejandro Santiago

Calgary

Caplan remembers that he, Barry and Moscovitch “operated in different rooms in different cities, and all the time we fought hard to find ways to use the strengths of both theater and music media. What we have created are vignettes of woven into a rock-roll concert.

“Christian became our judge. He was determined Old Stock should show the best of what both Hannah and I could offer. Old Stock: A refugee love story is a true three-way collaboration. “

Old Stock, directed by Barry and starring Caplan, opened in Halifax in May 2017, where it exploded onto the Canadian theater scene, its reputation preceded everywhere it traveled including Toronto, New York, Edinburgh, London and Montreal. It is wrapping up a sold-out performance at the Vancouver PuSh Festival before visiting Alberta Theater Projects from February 5th to 16th.

Then it’s off to Poland and Shanghai and back to Canada and the US for another North American tour. “We’ve been on an incredible three year tour and the audience is embracing it wherever we go, but the great thing for us is that it remains a true Canadian story and a true Canadian show.

“Our story in Old Stock goes back to the early 1900s, but people are constantly telling us how contemporary it feels. The reaction and prejudice of our Romanian Jewish couple that they faced when they arrived in Canada is reflected in the way they are viewed and treated. so many Muslim immigrants from Syria, “says Caplan, who interprets The Wanderer – the show’s narrator and master of ceremonies.

He is joined on stage by musician / actors Eric Da Costa as Chaim on woodcut and Shaina Silver-Baird as Chaya on violin. The cast is completed by Graham Scott on keyboards and accordion and Jeff Kingsbury on drums.

Tickets for Old Stock: A refugee love story are available by phone at 403-294-7402 or online at albertatheatreprojects.com. Due to mature subject matter, sexuality and coarse language, this show is suggested for ages 14+.

