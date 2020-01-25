advertisement

It’s been 18 years since Marc Hall fought his battle in court, but the gay rights issue is still making headlines almost two decades later.

As municipalities debate banning talk therapy and schools negotiate live gay alliances, a new Calgary Theater musical is revisiting the Hall’s history. Louder We Get is based in the former Ontario teenager who brought his Catholic school board to court in 2002 when she refused to let him take his boyfriend to high school. The story soon became national news and the courts joined Hall.

Now living in Calgary, Hall says it’s surreal to think about what happened then and watch this musical come together now.

“I was a shy, annoying 17-year-old conforming to my sexuality who just wanted to go to prom with my boyfriend and before I knew it there was a huge media storm invading me.

“I actually think that a musical is the ideal medium to tell this story and I’m convinced it can have the impact that everyone at the Calgary Theater hopes they will make.”

Hall is played by actor Evan Kinnane, who feels a kinship with Hall.

“Marc’s intention was going to the prom with his boyfriend. He wasn’t asking or thinking anything beyond that. He wasn’t an activist. It was a simple youthful desire and I find that in myself.”

Shortly after Kinnane was cast on The Louder We Get, producer Mary Young Leckie arranged a conference call between the two men.

“I wanted to talk to Marc, but I was really nervous because this is a true story and such an intimate story. I wanted to find out more about his real family, “Kinnane says.” When I realized how excited Marc was for me, it immediately calmed me down and we had a great conversation. “

Hall says his life was anything but a musical comedy 18 years ago, but he thinks it’s a new way to present it.

“Believe me, there hasn’t been any dancing in my bedroom or singing in the shower because I can’t sing or dance to save my life, but it’s a fun and fun way to tell the story.

“Watching Evan playing with me really gets me back to 2002. He’s not doing me strongly but he has done a wonderful job of capturing me at that point in my life. I can totally see him 17 -years in it ”.

Both Hall and Kinnane agree that gay rights have long passed, but both men insist there is still much to be done.

“We’re definitely not where we should be and we should be even though we have made great efforts. Because of its uplifting message, Louder We Get may be another step we should all take,” Kinnane says.

New York director Lonny Price, who is defending this premiere, feels “it will be the kids who will take us where we need to go,” or as the lyrics of the show’s title song warn “as much as they try to silence us, we get loud They haven’t heard the last of us yet. “

Calgary Theater hopes to make a big noise with this music premiere, shooting at the Max Bell Theater from January 28 through February 22. If all goes well, the goal would be to take him to Broadway. That would bring him full circle for the music producer, who has a long history with the story. Leckie also produced a TV movie in 2004 about Hall’s fight, called Prom Queen, which was written by Alberta’s Kent Staines. Leckie thought more could be done and she was determined to create a theater musical based on Prom Queen. She hired former Calgarians Akiva Romer-Segal and Colleen Dauncey to write lyrics and music.

Leckie decided to give the music a new title because “over the years we’ve been working on it, history has become a real call to arms. Moved away from just going to prom in social activism inspired Marc when he refused to withdraw.

“Our new title speaks to all the students who met after Marc.”

The director agrees, insisting that this musical “is about empowering young people. It’s about young people taking their destiny into their own hands when they see old white men failing them,” Price said.

“It’s a very hot topic in North America these days. Marc’s initial struggle helped a lot of kids deal with their pain and I think the musical will do the same for this generation of young people and their parents.”

With the exception of Kinnane, the cast for The Louder We Get consists of Canadians – many of whom are based in Calgary.

“We first heard in Calgary and then in Toronto about our Marc, but we just couldn’t find anyone who really knocked us out. When we heard the audition in New York and Evan, who is currently in (re) Moulin Rouge! The Musical, we came to know that we had found our Mark, “Price said.

“Evan embodies the innocence and empathy this character needs and he has tremendous acting, dancing and singing skills for a young 23 year old boy. When you see Evan and Nick Dolan, who plays his boyfriend, together in this story it must be impossible for anyone to see that is wrong. “

Ontario actor Nick Dolan plays Jason Powers, Marc’s boyfriend, in the movie The Louder We Get, with Lee MacDougall as Marc’s father and Tom Allison as Marc’s fragile lawyer Lonnie Wynn.

In the fall, Akiva Romer-Segal and Colleen Dauncey paid a visit to their Calgary alma mater, Henry Wisewood, to record a music video of their self-titled song, which is posted on the Calgary Theater website ( theatrecalgary.com).

