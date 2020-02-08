advertisement

The award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is the story of a socially annoying teenager who begins to live his fantastic life as he perseveres and perpetuates a lie.

Evan is an alien until he is able to make people believe he was Connor Murphy’s best friend, another student who committed suicide.

When Evan accepts a dinner invitation from Connor’s distressed parents, he begins to embellish his lies and treat Connor Cynthia’s mother as a surrogate mother – a role she is very happy to accept. Meanwhile, Evan Heidi’s mother clashes with her son’s moves to alienate her.

Both Jessica Sherman, who plays the mother of Evan Heidi, and Claire Rankin, who plays the mother of Connor Cynthia, praise the authenticity in telling the play by Steven Levenson and the songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Both actors admit, like Evan, they were bullied at school.

“I was bullied in junior high school, so I know what it’s like to be an outsider,” says Rankin, though she admits “I can’t imagine what kids are dealing with now because of social media opportunities. I left school for the day, it was over. Now bullying follows kids everywhere on texts, Facebook and Instagram.

“I was rescued by two wonderful girls who understood my pain and asked if they could be my friends. This is what Evan so desperately needs. “

Sherman agrees that there is a dire need these days for social media to prove it. I spent a lot of time dancing in my living room when I felt dizzy, but teenagers today have so much extra pressure. “

Distinguished stars of Broadway’s Evan Hansen in Canada Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy and Jessica Sherman as Heidi Hansen. Photo by Matthew Murphy

Dear Evan Hansen has become a hit with the young and Sherman feels it’s because “they see themselves represented in the characters on stage. These are not the high school musical characters. They are so real.

Sherman says she shares some features with Heidi.

“Heidi does a lot of things. She tries hard and ends up making a mess of things. This is me, so I don’t need to struggle to understand her decisions. Heidi is so much fun to play. Chubby Cynthia having all the ups and downs in this show. “

Rankin admits that “Cynthia’s role is full of sadness and it’s a dark place to visit every night. As an actor, it’s hard to live in that sadness, but what happens to her is tragic and she owes all the weight that I can bring it to her. “

Both Rankin and Sherman played mother to Toronto’s beloved Evan Hansen production and since the start of this Broadway Across Canada tour, they have played against seven young Evans.

“There is little detail that these young people bring into the role. Some Evans will look towards me in our scenes and then others will not get my attention, “Sherman says, adding” these changes enrich my performance because I have to adapt to each new actor. “

Rankin says every new Evan moves him in different ways. “They help me keep researching and deepening my character.”

Sherman says the unique thing about playing with star on Dear Evan Hansen is how the show affects people differently.

“It’s very personal. There are no definite answers. In traditional musicals like Crazy for You, the audience shares a common response but not so dear to Evan Hansen. Audience members bring so much of themselves to this show and the show is written in such detail that we can see ourselves in each of these people.

“There are no villains or heroes in Dear Evan Hansen. Everyone is a little right and a little wrong.”

Dear Evan Hansen running at the Jubilee Auditorium from Feb. 18 to 23 with performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2 p.m. marines Saturday and Sunday and a 7:30 p.m. performances on Sunday.

