advertisement

This week, Paul presents a selection of programs commemorating the Holocaust…

TELEVISION FOR THE NEXT WEEK

WINDERMERE CHILDREN

Monday, BBC Two, 9 p.m.

advertisement

The children of Windermere (Copyright BBC).

A series of programs commemorating 75 years since the end of the Holocaust begins with this haunting factual drama. When peace was declared in 1945, the British government agreed to take refuge in 1,000 child survivors of the Nazi concentration camps. 300 of them were brought to a wartime subdivision near Lake Windermere. Completely traumatized, they have trouble acclimating to freedom and kindness. The counselors responsible for rehabilitating them quickly understood how incredibly difficult this task would be. You can never fully recover from such an ordeal, but I hope you can live again. A powerful play, The Windermere Children presents a cast of young, refined actors as well as seasoned pros such as Romola Garai and Iain Glen.

BELSEN: OUR HISTORY

Tuesday, BBC Two, 9 p.m.

British citizens who survived Belsen return to the site in this very descriptive documentary. Although Belsen was not equipped with gas chambers, it was hell on Earth. Inmates who survived their lives were surrounded by rotten corpses. The stench of death was everywhere. It is also a horrible symbol of how the final solution collapsed towards the end of the war. A historical report by journalist Richard Dimbleby, who was there when the British military released Belsen, informed the world of the extent of the Nazi atrocities. The army was so horrified by what it found that it burned the camp to the ground. Documents like this guarantee it will always exist. It will never – should never – be forgotten.

AUSCHWITZ UNTOLD: IN COLOR

Wednesday, channel 4, 10:30 p.m.

© PA

Auschwitz Untold: In Color (Copyright Channel 4)

Against the backdrop of subtly colored archive footage, this immersive film focuses on some of the last survivors of Auschwitz. The coloring aspect is not a cheap gadget. It’s like Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, a sensitive and effective way to bring ghosts back to life. Survivors tell of life in the Nazis’ most notorious extermination camp. It was a nightmare reality, a perpetual assault of fear and degradation. One woman sums up the appalling uncertainty they endured when she remembers their weekly shower: they never knew if cold water or gas would come out of the shower heads. If it was water, they knew they would still live at least a week.

FARAGE: THE MAN WHO MAKES BREXIT

Wednesday, channel 4, 9 p.m.

When Nigel Farage agreed to let documentary filmmaker Christian Trumble follow him through last year’s disastrous Brexit Party campaign, he likely saw it as a tricky PR move. Instead, he appears as a sad, bubbly, thin-skinned opportunist stained with sauce. It’s hilarious, an amazing goal. Trumble confirms that this amphibious fanatic is a career politician who claims to be anything but; a self-proclaimed man of the people who has not been repeatedly elected by him; a privileged member of the elite who presents himself as an anti-establishment (the central theme of the film is his desperate need to be accepted by the Johnson government). Farage has reached his ruinous goal, now he is in surplus. America, you can have it.

FILM OF THE WEEK

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Monday, Film4, 12:55 p.m.

© PA

The Three Musketeers (Copyright 20th Century Fox)

Made with a typical spirit, rhythm and flair by the great Richard Lester (A Hard Day’s Night; Robin and Marian), this adaptation of the adventure classic by Alexander Dumas is an irresistible spectacle. Our hearty all-for-one heroes are embodied by Michael York, Oliver Reed, Richard Chamberlain and Frank Finlay, while Charlton Heston transforms into ignoble Cardinal Richelieu. Put your feet up and enjoy it.

LAST WEEK TELEVISION

DOCTOR WHO

Sunday 19, BBC One

© PA

Doctor Who (Copyright BBC)

This episode was always going to be an improvement on the screaming debacle that had preceded it. It couldn’t be worse. Even so, the Doctor’s meeting with the pioneering but somewhat overlooked electrical engineer and inventor, Nikola Tesla, was a solid episode in itself. Pleasantly simple historical nickname, it was informative, educational and entertaining. Yes, even that old, dreary fascist Lord Reith would have reluctantly approved.

FISH TOWN

Monday 20, BBC One

Peterhead, one of the largest fishing harbors in Europe, is the picturesque spot in this observation documentary. The almost dramatic narration is in amusing contradiction to the unpretentious characters who populate the series, but it is objectively Good Television which gives an interesting glimpse into the daily life of people who work hard. Of course, it made me feel like I wasted my life, but I resigned myself to it.

TRAVEL IN EUROLAND WITH ED BALLS

Thursday 23, BBC Two

How did it happen? Ed Balls, a laughable politician whom no one liked, is now an affable media personality. The Portillo effect. These careerists never really fail or disappear, they adapt and reinvent themselves. This series at least attempts to respond to the rise of populist far-right parties in Europe, but it is really nothing more than a joyful travelogue with ideas above its station.

advertisement