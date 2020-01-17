advertisement

There is another winter storm that set us off and this time comes courtesy of Quebec’s Flip Fabrique.

This set of newest gravity show, opposing gravity, laughing, doing antics, is called Blizzard and is an homage to the often severe winter weather, Canadians know it all too well.

According to company member Bruno Gagnon, it’s the weather we complained about but also love.

“We are like Canadians. We understand the cold and embrace it. We have found so many ways to celebrate it from skiing, skating and snowboarding to winter festivals. We are the envy of our winters, our snow and our ice, “there are places that consider our winters exotic,” says Gagnon.

When Flip Fabrique was creating Blizzard, its members were determined to make it “really funny and insanely acrobatic but also beautiful poetically. We want people to laugh, get a warm nostalgic feeling and also cheer on some from the routines we’ve included. Family is a show that families can enjoy together and get to know themselves. We even include what most of us have actually done and I mean stick our tongue into metal to see what will happen. “

Cirque Flip Fabrique will perform at Arts Commons. Courtesy, Emmanuel Burriel

EMMANUEL BURRIEL /

Calgary

Flip Fabrique was founded in 2011 by a group of seven friends who had all had major degrees in acrobatic and circus skills. They premiered their first show next year and, in 2015, created a major annual summer show in Quebec that featured as many as 20 performers. At the same time, Flip Fabrique began touring up to three shows a year in Canada and now globally.

Gagnon remembers the moment 25 years ago when he was watching a rainstorm and one of the performers did a walking blizzard.

“I was stunned. I was amazed. I wanted to be able to do it. I’ve always been the type of kid who jumped on the roofs and did other crazy things. My mom got scared. I was really hurting myself, so she sent me to a circus school.

“I didn’t have to leave to join a circus. My mom packed the bags and sent me to one.”

Gagnon is far from a wonder in Quebec.

“Circus schools are a big factor in Quebec. Considered is considered an art. Looked like a good job. It is similar to the attitude that exists in China and Russia and we are known as a strong circus force. “

He also points out that “it’s a great profession. Flip Fabrique has traveled the world. I have to exercise my passion every day, but I understand because of the stress that some routines put on my body this work can’t go on forever, but I appreciate every moment I have to perform. “

Blizzard is on a whistle-stop tour, which, according to Gagnon, means the company “arrives in the morning, settles in and performs, then departs that same night. I’m not going to lie, it’s extremely difficult, but the rewards of an exciting audience make it the best job I can think of. “

The one-night Blizzard show at the Jack Commons Concert Hall at the Arts Commons is Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit computer arts.ca

