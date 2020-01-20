advertisement

For all heroic deeds by Warner, Cummins and Marnus, the men in this year’s cricket season were just an appetizer. In this case, trust us. The world’s best cricket players meet every two years to be crowned world champion in 20/20 format. From February 21, it will be Australia’s turn to host the tournament.

Ten countries are fighting for the gong in two groups, and if it’s been a while since you’ve adjusted to women’s play, you need to know three things:

Shame on you. It is brilliant.

Skill level has increased exponentially since the last time you saw a game. Even if it was last week.

These athletes deserve both your support and more corporate money. Why? Because when was the last time that one of them last wore a rag during a nationwide televised game and called someone “fagot”? In other words, they are not just the role models the nation needs right now, they like to take this position without knowing that they never signed up for it.

Our chances

As safe as betting in sports is, the ladies in green and gold look very, very good. We are not only the current owners, but this team has already got everything under control and is full of experienced professionals, from the opening of bats to death bowlers.

The competition

The team from Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the West Indies will participate.

record breaker

The organizers of the final are so confident that a worldwide record attendance at the MCG event is currently being set. Which Katy Perry was signed to play. We’re talking about a serious (and timely) budget.

But back to the record. In 1999, 90,185 met to watch the US national team in the final of the Women’s World Cup against China. It was the largest crowd that had ever competed for an independent women’s sporting event. Until then, the organizers hope. The event on March 8 also happens to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The stars

Of course, the unique freak of an all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, will take over the limelight and the pressure, but weapon master Allysa Healy will surely shine alongside Meg Lanning.

New blood

The eyebrows were raised when the young all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was appointed to the squad. At only 19, she is the daughter of the game’s ex-Honcho James, but has gathered enough big bash numbers to secure her place on a team that can afford to keep an eye on the future.

How to watch

Every game in the tournament will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Live game tickets start at $ 20. These take place in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. The starting shot is fired on February 21 in Sydney with the duel of the hosts against the powerhouse India. Now go and support your own.

