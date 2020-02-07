advertisement

Another weekend of European football is just around the corner. La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 were more competitive than the Premier League this season. Since both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF surprisingly left Copa Del Rey in the quarter-finals, let’s take a look at the continent’s top 5 leagues.

The formally strong FC Bayern meets Leipzig at the Bundesliga showdown

After a mid-week wake-up call in the German Cup, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are looking forward to a chance to prove their strength in a home game against RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Bavaria’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic insists that the defending champion wants to show the next competitor Leipzig “who is the boss” in the Munich Allianz Area.

Salihamidzic said the host endorsed the “role of favorites” and added that Leipzig had been “somewhat weakened” by poor results.

Last weekend FC Bayern reached the top of the table for the first time since October and won the last eight games.

In the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday, however, Hoffenheim found plenty of room for an attack when Bayern conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and a comfortable 4: 1 lead led to a nervous 4: 3 victory.

“Perhaps it is pretty good to realize before the game in Leipzig that things will not work by themselves,” admitted Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Head coach Hansi Flick called the scarce win a “wake-up call”.

Leipzig, which was on the table for more than a month over Christmas, has poured cold water over its pursuit of the title in recent weeks.

A 0-2 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago cost four points. Then FC Bayern took the lead after the 2-2 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach last Saturday.

Another defeat in Frankfurt mid-week when top scorer Timo Werner and playmaker Emil Forsberg started on the bench, Leipzig had to leave the German Cup.

“Leipzig will want to show a reaction,” said Kimmich.

At the clash on Sunday, the top scorer in the league, Robert Lewandowski, who scored 22 goals in 20 games, will meet his next rival Werner, who is 20.

Before it separated Bayern and Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund won on Saturday with a win at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland scored a record of eight goals in his first four games for Dortmund, which was eliminated 2: 3 by Werder Bremen in the middle of the week from the German Cup.

Sports director Michael Zorc struck the team to play “listless, comfortable and slow”.

Haaland still has 90 minutes to play for Dortmund to be fit again after a knee injury in December.

One thing to see: Thomas Mueller

Lewandowski makes headlines with 35 goals in 29 games after scoring two more goals in Wednesday’s cup win over Hoffenheim.

However, a big factor is the scope and chances that Müller has created for him in 14 games with seven goals and nine assists since Flick replaced Niko Kovac as head coach in November.

The form of Müller has led to a debate in Germany about whether head coach Joachim Löw should call the player back for Euro 2020, although he informed the 30-year-old in March last year that his international career was over.

Important facts

180 – The minutes it took Haaland to score eight goals for Dortmund in four games.

22 – The goals Lewandowski has scored in 22 league games. Only Gerd Müller scored so many goals in the same number of games in the 1972/73 season.

17 – The age of Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna, who scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday’s cup loss in Bremen when he struck two defenders and ruffled his shot into the top corner.

44 – Lewandowski and Müller scored in all competitions this season for Bayern.

Fixtures (all times 1430 GMT unless otherwise stated)

Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg (1930)

Saturday

Wolfsburg v Fortuna Dusseldorf, Werder Bremen v Union Berlin, Hertha Berlin v Mainz, Freiburg v Hoffenheim, Schalke v Paderborn, Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Sunday

Borussia Mönchengladbach against Cologne, Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig

————————————————-

Ibrahimovic’s return makes the Milan derby even more exciting

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan will spice up the city derby against Inter Milan on Sunday. The Swede wants to keep Antonio Contes team from keeping up with Serie A leaders Juventus.

Ibrahimovic played his first Milan derby as an inter-player 13 years ago. His last was in May 2012 for rival AC Milan when he struck a double in a 4-2 loss.

Ibrahimovic was the top scorer this season with 28 goals, but Milan lost the Serie A title to Contes Juventus, the first title in the Turin giant’s current eight-league run.

The 38-year-old’s return to Milan, which helped him to win his last Serie A title in 2011, has proven to be strong. His team is now eighth behind the Champions League.

Milan had three wins with Ibrahimovic, but was held 1-1 by Hellas Verona last weekend when the Swede was plagued by the flu.

Zvonimir Boban, director of AC Milan, praised Ibrahimovic’s appearance and insisted that the Swede urge him to prepare for a “unique derby”.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, posted a video of himself on Twitter titled: “Lions don’t sound like people.”

Stefano Piolis Milan is dealing with an Inter that has changed since Contes’ arrival in June last year. They are just three points behind Juventus, who is going to Verona.

Milan lost the second leg in September 2-0 under Marco Giampaolo, who was released after only seven games.

Last summer, Inter Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, the latter on loan, signed from Manchester United.

Conte raided the Premier League again during the winter break and got Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

“He’ll be more used to this type of game, I’m just getting started,” said former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen from Ibrahimovic, adding that he enjoyed his first Derby della Madonnina.

“I’ve seen it on TV in the past, but playing now will be very different,” the Dane told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“Compared to London, I expect a different atmosphere, the whole stadium sings here, there will be so much noise, it will be nice.”

– Ronaldo in Verona –

Juventus will travel to Verona on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to increase his hit rate to ten league games in a row to keep up with the 25 goals scored by Ciro Immobile, the top Serie A scorer in Lazio.

Verona have been unbeaten in seven games and have a goalless draw against Lazio in Rome during the week.

Simone Inzaghi´s Lazio is just one point behind Inter Milan in third place and will strive for a record game in 18 consecutive games without defeat.

City rival Roma welcomes Bologna on Friday after losing to Sassuolo last time trying to stay in the Champions League race.

The team from the capital is tied with the fourth-placed Atalanta, who is in 14th place in Florence.

Turin hosted Sampdoria under new coach Moreno Longo after Walter Mazzarri was sacked after three consecutive losses in which he conceded 13 goals.

The fighting Brescia also changed the coach. Diego Lopez replaced Eugenio Corini.

Important statistics

19 points between Inter and AC Milan

17 – Lazio are unbeaten in Serie A.

14 – Ronaldo’s goals in the last nine games

3 – Inter points against leaders Juventus

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Roma against Bologna (1945)

Saturday

Fiorentina v Atalanta (1400), Turin v Sampdoria (1700), Hellas Verona v Juventus (1945)

Sunday

SPAL vs. Sassuolo (1130), Genoa vs. Cagliari, Brescia vs. Udinese, Napoli vs. Lecce (all 1400), Parma vs. Lazio (1700), Inter Milan vs. AC Milan (1945)

—————————————–

Could Neymar, Mbappe antics derail PSG when season crunch time begins?

While Neymar celebrated with an injured rib and Kylian Mbappe made no attempt to hide his displeasure from his coach, Paris Saint-Germain fans could be forgiven for the feeling of doom.

This was the season when the French club’s season had come to a standstill in recent years. There were three consecutive elimination wins in the first round of the Champions League.

It is unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions after the 2-1 win in Nantes on Tuesday and is at the top of Ligue 1 by 12 points.

However, everything is preparing for the round of 16 of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, which will be held in Germany on February 18.

PSG has not made it past the last 16 years in four years. The defeats against Barcelona in 2017 and Manchester United last season have helped make it a laughing stock across Europe.

Neymar’s injuries in the past two years were crucial at this point. Fans of nervous health therefore hope that the rib injury that the Brazilian suffered against Montpellier last weekend is only a short-term problem.

The injury did not prevent the world’s most expensive player from hosting a lavish party at a Paris nightclub last Sunday for his 28th birthday, but kept him away from the game in Nantes.

With a view to the first leg in Dortmund, he was able to rest for his Sunday visit to Lyon.

“I hope he can play on Sunday,” said coach Thomas Tuchel. “At halftime he was in pain against Montpellier. It is in exceptional shape, but we will decide later. He has to deal with the pain. “

In the meantime, Mbappe seems to be safe, just like mid-week, despite reacting angrily to being substituted for Montpellier, which has led to rumors that the 21-year-old, who is in regular contact with Real Madrid, Paris may not be there too much longer.

“It was crucial for us. He didn’t have to show a reaction, ”said Tuchel about Mbappe’s appearance during the week. With 22 goals, the French star is PSG’s top scorer this season.

The days when Lyon was the country’s most feared opponent are long gone and it only cost two points from his last eleven visits to Paris.

Rudi Garcia’s team also fights for sixth place after a 0-0 draw against Amiens midweek.

With or without Neymar, PSG will surely be too strong for that. However, it is the draw in Dortmund that really matters, and Tuchel must have his two biggest stars fit and focused in time for the trip to Germany.

Player to watch: Stephy Mavididi

21-year-old Derby-born striker Mavididi, one of the few English players trying his luck abroad, is currently a regular on a Dijon team fighting for relegation.

Mavididi left Arsenal without a top game and moved to Juventus last year, the first English player since David Platt in 1992 after being discovered by Giorgio Chiellini’s brother.

After appearing for Juve last season, he was loaned to France. He has already scored three goals for the Burgundian team that will host Nantes this weekend.

Important statistics

4 – The number of goals Mbappe scored in PSG’s 5-0 win at Lyon last season.

15 – Marseille are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, including 12 in the league, because they are played by the lowest club, Toulouse, who scored a single point over the same period.

12 – The number of league goals scored by Metz captain Habib Diallo this season. The club that brought Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Papiss Cisse to Europe has discovered another Senegalese gem.

Fixtures (GMT times)

Friday

Angers vs. Lille (1945)

Saturday

Marseille – Toulouse (1630), Amiens – Monaco, Dijon – Nantes, Metz – Bordeaux, Nice – Nimes, Rennes – Brest (all 1900) Sunday

Montpellier v Saint-Etienne (1400), Strasbourg v Reims (1600), Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon (2000)

Compiled from AFP, PTI.

