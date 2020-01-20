advertisement

The Premier Badminton League (PBL), one of the largest leagues in the world, returns on Monday with its fifth season start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The new edition has already brought news about the lack of star players, the reduction in the number of teams and venues, the reduced budget and other extrajudicial problems, including the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Since 2020 is an Olympic year, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, H.S. Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Anders Antonsen have decided to skip the new season. Indian star Ashwini Ponappa and Indonesian Mohammad Ahsan, who appeared as double gold medals at the World Championships, remained unsold during the November auction and further reduced the star’s strength.

Tai Tzu Ying, the second largest foreign recruit this season, said she was looking forward to an exciting season with defending champion Bengaluru Raptors.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with the Raptors and playing in South India. Sunshine and warmth are something I want to experience to keep up with a great time in badminton. I haven’t met my team yet, but you can be sure be of the performance that you will all like, “she said.

Another overseas shuttle, Christina Pedersen from Denmark, the two-time Olympic medalist, described PBL as the strongest badminton league in the world. It will also appear for the Awadhe Warriors this time.

“This (PBL) is definitely the strongest badminton league in the world. I am happy to return to India and play the fifth edition of the PBL. This is my third time here and I am in the same jersey. I cannot very exciting because all the teams look strong. There will be some very good games, “said Pedersen.

Even Axelsen and Marin have always said they enjoy being part of PBL, and the league’s popularity among international stars remains high.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Dashers and Ahmedabad Smash Masters are not part of PBL-5. The Chennai Smashers are now in new ownership and the team has been renamed Chennai Superstarz. The competition will now be a seven-team affair, as opposed to nine teams from 2019. These changes were enforced because the team owners were unable to meet PBL’s financial commitments.

Last season the venues were Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. This time only Hyderabad, Chennai and Lucknow will host the games. The final round of matches, including the semifinals and finals, was to take place in Bengaluru first, but these matches have since been relocated to Hyderabad. State officials refused to allow the raptors to use the Sree Kanteerava stadium and left the team disappointed.

Apart from the problems before the tournament, the appearance of young people this year is a point worth mentioning. Each team, with the exception of Awadhe Warriors, has at least one Indian U22 shuttle, while the Chennai team has four teenagers – Lakshya Sen, Sankar Muthusamy, Sathish Kumar and Dhruv Kapila.

The youngest of the games, 15-year-old Sankar, winner of the Asian U-15 and U-17 championships, said his team had a good chance of going all the way.

“The chance of winning for Chennai is very high this time. We have a balanced team. I look forward to playing with Satwiksairaj (Rankireddy) and Tommy Sugiarto. I am very excited because my work gives me a lot of experience can. ” with the international shuttles in PBL at such a young age, “he claimed.

PBL is one of the most watched leagues in India and will be broadcast in around 70 countries around the world this year. Since the players and organizers involved are confident that the league will be successful, only time will determine whether it will be a success or a failure.

– CHENNAI FACES HYDERABAD IN SEASON OPENER –

The hosts Chennai Superstarz compete against champions Hyderabad Hunters at the 2017/18 season opener. An important topic of this encounter is the matchup of women between star player P.V. Sindhu and 16-year-old Gayatri Gopichand.

Scotsman Kirsty Gilmour was expected to face Sindhu in Chennai. The number 31 in the world will only be included in the Superstarz during the Lucknow stage to make room for the encounter between Sindhu and Gayatri.

For men, Chennai is represented by former world champion No. 3 Sugiarto from Indonesia and Lakshya from India, who won five titles in 2019. On the other hand, Hyderabad is represented by the Malaysian shuttle Daren Liew, the bronze medalist of the 2018 World Cup, and the Indian world No. 28 Sourabh Verma.

After Manu Atri was excluded for the superstar, Satwiksairaj was to do a double shift for the team in a mixed double with Englishwoman Gabrielle Adcock and in a men’s double with Sumeeth Reddy. The English duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, number 32 in the world, will most likely be the choice of hunters for men’s doubles, while Russian Vladimir Ivanov will compete with Sikki Reddy in mixed.

After PBL returns to Chennai after two years and a new franchise represents the city, the host will try to make the most of his three home games. Meanwhile, Hunters, the only team to reach the semi-finals in the past three years, will try to make another statement at the Superstar’s expense.

THE SQUADS:

Chennai Superstarz – Sumeeth Reddy, Gabrielle Adcock, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto, Lakshya Sen, Kirsty Gilmour, Sankar Muthusamy, Gayatri Gopichand, Dhruv Kapila, Sanjana Santosh, Satish Kumar.

Hyderabad hunters – Ben Lane, Daren Liew, P.V. Sindhu, Vladimir Ivanov, Sikki Reddy, Sean Vendy, Sourabh Verma, Ruthvika Shivani, Kiran George.

