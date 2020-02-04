advertisement

As the angels set off for the first spring training session on February 12, we will show you how they handle their roster. Players purchased this winter include the method of their purchase in parentheses. Today is the infield. (Previously the rotation, bullpen and catcher.)

2019 RECAP

Last season, more went wrong for the Angels infielder than the opposite. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons in particular had a disappointing season due to injury. Although Simmons played his normal outstanding defense, he injured his ankle twice, played only 103 games, and hit .264 with an .673 OPS, his worst with the Angels. On the first base, Albert Pujols was doing well physically – he was active all season at the age of 39 – and his production was appropriate to his age. Pujols still hit .244 with .734 OPS, which is below average for a first baseman. Even the biggest positive result of the season in the Angels’ infield was negative. Tommy La Stella came out of nowhere to earn an all-star berth, but he broke his leg and missed almost the entire second half. David Fletcher moved between second and third place and took another step forward. He increased his batting average to 0.290 with an OPS of 0.734 and played excellent defense in several positions. Luís Rengifo made his debut and showed some bright spots of his potential. Overall, the Angels were aggressively below average in all four places.

What is it like now?

The worst place among the four was the third base, with the Angels having the worst OPS among the majors. They seem to have filled this hole for years to come by adding Anthony Rendon (Nationals’ free agent) to a seven-year $ 245 million deal. Rendon, who finished third in the NL MVP race, offers the Angels an excellent defense and offensive in a position that has been a hole in recent years. With Rendon in third place and Simmons in second place, the Angels now have Fletcher, La Stella and Rengifo, who are vying for time in second place. This gives them the chance to ride the hot hand. La Stella may also see some time at first, which is not so often occupied by Pujols this year. This year Pujols will get more time back at DH because Shohei Ohtani will vacate this place to meet his pitching schedule. However, La Stella hardly played first, so it remains to be seen how much time he will spend there and how much will go to Jared Walsh or Matt Thaiss. The inclusion of a 26th man in the Major League squad this season should allow the Angels an additional infielder.

THE NEXT LAYER

Either Thaiss or Walsh start the season in the minors, ready as a replacement if the other fights or pujols are injured. The angels could also choose to have Rengifo start with the minors if they don’t think he has enough playing time with the majors. José Rojas and Jahmai Jones also play in the middle of Triple-A to answer the call if necessary. The next impact infielder coming from the farm system is likely to be in class A or below. The shortstops Jeremiah Jackson, Kyren Paris and Arol Vera are among the top perspectives of the Angels, but nobody has played a full season yet.

MOTION YOU MIGHT MAKE

They don’t have an urgent need in the big league for an addition from outside the organization, but there is an important potential decision waiting for General Manager Billy Eppler. Will you commit Simmons to renew your contract? He is expected to become a free agent in late 2020. Simmons will be 31 at the end of the season. At this age, most shortstops near the end of their time in this position. But will Simmons be the exception and age more like Omar Vizquel, Barry Larkin or Derek Jeter? And was the decline of last year with the bat just an injury-related hiccup? And could Fletcher or Rengifo 2021 step in at shortstop? All of this will affect the situation in Simmons that the angels may be dealing with before the season.

