Daniel MacIvor is always eager to pull off an appearance at a High Performance Rodeo.

For the 2020 Rodeo, MacIvor will perform his newest solo work, Let’s Run Away, from January 22-26 at the Great Secret Arts Theater. This marks the eighth time he has brought one of his performances to a Rodeo.

“From the beginning, Rabbits have identified themselves and the Rodeo as a performance theater and this is something I believe in and that my solo performs best in it.

“Many other theaters identify as directors’ theater, writers’ theater or actors’ theater, but, like me, Rabbits focus on performance,” says MacIvor.

Let’s Run Away, which premiered in Toronto last November, introduces its audience to Peter, a man who was abandoned in his youth, not once but twice, by his birth mother. Now in his 50s, Peter has found his mother’s memory and tries to make sense of their relationship by reading aloud the passages he refers to.

This is the seventh time MacIvor has collaborated with director and playwright Daniel Brooks, and Toronto audiences and critics have called it their best creation. They are thrilled to be making the High Performance Rodeo the first stop for Le’s Run Away since Toronto.

“Daniel and I brought our first collaboration, House, to the Rodeo in 1991, where we were so welcomed, we did a return engagement a few years later,” recalls MacIvor, who loves the warmth of solo shows.

“A solo show helps me express myself so fully both sides of myself, the writer and the performer. I discover things in performance related to my writing and can make changes the moment I do. I could never mess with the text in a multiple character game because it would be unfair to other performers.

“Solo shows are the liveliest for me,” says MacIvor, who laughs at the suggestion that it is a solitary art performing a one-person show. “I’m never alone. I have the whole room with me and I have all my co-workers behind the scenes. An audience energizes me because I’m performing for and for them.”

MacIvor says, like all of his previous solo shows, Let’s Run Away is “interested in the desire to understand and understand how things work and why things are the way they are. Peter shares the same kind of desire and desire for the characters that came before him. “

MacIvor rarely goes to see his performances when they are performed by other actors.

“It makes me so nervous to watch them because, as a rule, those actors trust the text a lot. They try to sell everything where my lyrics should be spoken quickly. A solo show should never last more than 90 minutes. just not fair to the audience. I prefer my shows to come closer to 75 minutes. “

Let’s Run Away performs at the Big Secret Theater January 22-25 at 7:30 pm. with a 3 p.m. beyond January 26th.

