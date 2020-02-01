advertisement

We’re introducing you to the new episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions this Monday. Take a look at two of the acts. Both Marcelito Pomoy and Duo Transcend will appear in this episode, and the following brief glimpses give us a good idea of ​​what to expect … which is a lot.

For some more videos about America's Got Talent,

Let’s start here with Marcelito, who gave an opening performance with fireworks. The singer (who performed with the Got Talent franchise in the Philippines years ago) was enthusiastic when he auditioned for singing two different parts of “The Prayer”, each of which sounded like a singing superstar. Very few people can play both parts of a duet, especially if all parts are so good. Now he impresses with an interpretation of Andrea Bocelli’s famous “Con Te Partiro”, which is also known to some US viewers as “Time to Say Goodbye”. It is an aspiring song that is both very familiar and incredibly difficult to sing. If you watch the performance, you will find that he is a strong candidate for the next round.

Last but not least, we have the feeling that Marcelito has already opened the eyes of many US viewers to a completely new way of singing.

Now let’s shift our focus to Duo Transcend, which is committed to being the best aerialist ever in the franchise. What they deliver in their performance is a perfect combination of danger, theater and emotion. It is one thing for them to do what they do in the air, but then they move on to a roller skate hazard game reminiscent of what Billy and Emily England brought to the table on this show. Everything about it is great, from staging to showmanship to their ability to improve the game. Deeds like this aren’t usually considered favorites, but we think they have a strong argument to be at least in the final, if not in the top 5 of the season.

