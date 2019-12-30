advertisement

The slow start to 2019 with low price growth ended with providers in Preston and the surrounding suburbs pocketing up to $ 300,000 above the reserve.

The cooler market conditions of 2018 continued in the new year. Before the federal elections and the aftermath of the royal banking commission, local agents said there was little trust in buyers and sellers.

But from the middle of the year, the tide turned quickly to rejuvenate the sales season in spring and summer.

“After the general election and the easing of lending criteria by the banks, the market had a major upswing that continued until the end of 2019,” said Nelson Alexander Preston agent Joe Horton.

There was a bear market in early 2019, but it slowed dramatically shortly before the election as buyers became cautious, said Ray White Reservoir agent Ian Dempsey.

“After the election, we saw confidence in the market again with a very good year-end, with some results exceeding everyone’s expectations,” added Dempsey.

With increasing buyer confidence and high demand, inventories have remained low, which has led to rising prices and an increase in auctions from the beginning of spring.

“We saw buyers ready to bid with confidence again, and 12 Shakespeare Ave and 1/153 Cramer St in Preston both posted strong sales results for about $ 200,000 above their reserves,” said Horton.

Buyers, including first-time buyers, returned at the lowest interest rates when they saw the market recover.

“Demand has created competition and inventories have been half as high as in previous years,” said Dempsey.

“It became a seller’s market again.”

The slow market launch in 2019 and low inventory levels made it difficult for buyers who were willing and able to shop in Preston, said Jim Dimitropoulos, director of four Barry Plant offices in the region.

“However, the second half of the year was very successful and the prices were far above the reserves set by the providers. In Preston we had a 96 percent release in 2019,” added Dimitropoulos.

One of the best results in Preston was 33 Roseberry Ave, a renovated California bungalow that sold for $ 1.59 million.

The rapid auction with five bidders raised more than $ 300,000 over the provider’s reserve.

