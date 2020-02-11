advertisement

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Local officials say they will be holding a press conference this morning about the search efforts of a missing 6-year-old Cayce girl.

The authorities state that the printer starts at 6 a.m. at NAPA Auto Parts on Airport Boulevard and is informed about the disappearance of Faye Swetlik.

Officials from the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Monday that Swetlik had been reported missing in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

advertisement

According to the investigators, she was last seen in dotted boots and a black T-shirt.

Officers say Swetlik has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

SLED, the FBI and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those who assist Cayce DPS in the search.

When you see them, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.

Visit ABC Columbia this morning to report live on the press conference.

advertisement