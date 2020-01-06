advertisement

WASHINGTON – Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has hired about 800 staff members as part of a plan to compete in the 14 states that hold the Super Mart primary races on March 3, his campaign said Monday.

The media billionaire and former New York mayor has used his personal fortune to quickly build a national campaign since joining the presidential race in November – months after the first Democratic Party leaders launched the campaign.

It tracks Democratic leaders Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in public opinion polls as they seek to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

But Bloomberg’s staffing levels give his campaign a significant nationwide presence. Campaigning for Biden, a former US vice president who leads the Democratic race in many polls, said she has more than 400 staff members across the country.

Bloomberg’s gains reflect an indirect, risky strategy for focusing on Democratic nomination contests in March and bypassing the important first game – Iowa groups on Feb. 3 – as well as key starts in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

He has employed about 500 staff members in more than 30 states, in addition to about 300 at his campaign headquarters in New York, a campaign spokeswoman said.

The campaign did not disclose state-of-the-art items from the state, but the organization’s director of states, Dan Kanninen, said he had staff “on the ground at every Super Tuesday” competition.

“We’re going to compete everywhere,” Kanninen said. “Our campaign is to build the most powerful national organization and infrastructure to defeat Donald Trump.”

The candidate opened his second California field office in Los Angeles on Monday.

The size of Bloomberg’s nationwide campaign staff was first reported by NBC News.

Bloomberg is also using its estimated $ 53 billion wealth to fund a massive advertising campaign that has drawn criticism from other candidates, including progressives Warren and Sanders, that Bloomberg is trying to buy the U.S. election.

Bloomberg, who is campaigning as a center-right Democrat, spent more than $ 76m on television commercials between mid-November and mid-December, more than all other presidential candidates united, according to the Wesleyan Media Project.

His expenses include buying ads in rich states with super delegates Tuesday such as California and Texas, as well as in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, which will not run the races until March 17.

Bloomberg has proposed creating a public health insurance option, banning assault weapons and reducing carbon emissions in the US – ideas that resemble those of centrist Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Speaking to supporters at his new Los Angeles office, Bloomberg reminded his audience that more delegates are ready for capture in California than any other state in the nomination contest.

“I’m trying to defeat Donald Trump,” he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington Additional reporting by Timothy Reid in Los Angeles and by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

