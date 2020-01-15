advertisement

The president ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer Prince Tooro David Kijjanangoma (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni is committed to helping Prince Tooro David Kijjanangoma find a job and settle his debts.

In a letter dated November 11, 2019, the president also ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give Prince Kijjanangoma a job.

“I am glad that you have stopped fighting King Oyo Nyimba,” it says in part in the letter, in reference to the prince’s strong opposition to the king’s current reign. In 2015, he accused the monarch of having abdicated his throne to stay in Kampala and declared himself the new king of Toro while trying to take control of the palace, but the court blocked this decision.

But Museveni said that if Kijjanangoma did not have the qualifications for a foreign service job, he would help him buy land to start farming.

Museveni also ordered State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe to obtain a rented house in Kijjanangoma for a year and to settle her old debts. The letter adds that he should receive a monthly allowance of 4 million shillings until he finds a job or goes into farming.

