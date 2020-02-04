advertisement

President Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address at the joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening.

Two Democrats will give an official response to his speech, including the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

In his speech, the President should focus on prosperity and the problems affecting working American families.

According to a senior administration official, President Trump will also encourage Congress to work with him to build an inclusive economy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will respond to the address in English and Texas. Veronica Escobar will deliver it in Spanish.

The response to the President’s speech on the state of the Union gives the opposition party the opportunity to present political criticism and differences.

Northern Michigan’s news official will be explaining both the State of the Union address and Governor Whitmer’s response this evening.

