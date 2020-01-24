advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz accepted the invitation to visit the White House next week to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.

On behalf of President Donald Trump, I invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House next week. At the Prime Minister’s suggestion, I also invited Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White Party, and I am grateful that he also accepted the invitation, Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter.

advertisement

Regarding the invitation to invite Gantz, his opponent, Netanyahu said: “We should achieve the broadest possible consensus on the security and peace efforts for the State of Israel.”

The Trump administration was a staunch supporter of the Israeli government and was working on a peace plan for the region under the leadership of Trump’s son-in-law.

“Reports of the details and timing of our close-knit peace plan are speculative,” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Pence said, “We are very pleased to welcome you to our nation’s capital to continue discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual concern between the United States and Israel, but also those Prospect of peace. “

Pence and the second lady arrived on Thursday morning to join more than 40 other world leaders and high-ranking dignitaries for the World Holocaust Forum. It is the most important diplomatic meeting in the history of Israel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prince Charles were some of the other leaders of the forum.

The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. The leaders gathered to remember those whose lives had been lost in the tragedy and to renew their commitment to end anti-Semitism and all forms of extremism.

Pence addressed the participants in a speech: “Today we mourn with those who mourn and mourn with those who mourn. We remember the names and faces and the promise of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust. “

“And finally, we pay tribute to the memory of the Gentile heroes who saved countless lives – those whom the people of Israel call the” righteous among the peoples “.

The vice president also condemned anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and around the world, as well as all other forms of extremism.

“We have to be ready to stand up to the wave of their time. We must be ready to face the hideous stream of anti-Semitism that is fueling hatred and violence around the world. And we have to stand together. “

The World Holocaust Forum is an idea of ​​Moshe Kantor, the President of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella organization that represents Jewish communities across Europe. The group recently reported that 80 percent of European Jews on the continent feel insecure.

Kantor founded the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in 2005 and has already organized forums in Auschwitz, on the battlefields of Babi Yar in Ukraine and in the former Theresienstadt concentration camp. The Thursday event is the first time that it takes place in Israel. The official commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will take place next week at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in southern Poland.

advertisement