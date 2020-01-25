advertisement

The Super Bowl Pre-Game Show is always very special. Fox has aired various pre-games on its main broadcast network in front of Super Bowl LIV for seven and a half hours this year. And it’s often a presidential interview that started on CBS in 2004 with Jim Nantz, who interviewed George W. Bush, and was conducted almost every year during Barack Obama’s tenure. Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox in 2017 and CBS in 2019, but skipped 2018 to NBC, a network he often criticized. It was announced on Friday that Trump will again be giving a pre-Super Bowl interview. This time he will give a pre-recorded interview to Fox News Sean Hannity, which will air on Fox sometime later in the day (some of which may be saved for Hannity’s Fox News Show). More about this from Brian Steinberg of Variety:

“I want to make sure I put myself in someone’s place at home, hang out with friends, and wait for the game to start,” Hannity told Variety. He intends to question President Trump about his feelings about the Senate impeachment process, the economic situation, and the recent death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. However, he believes that viewers at home also want to hear Trump’s opinion of the day’s big football game and his predictions of which team could win.

… Keeping an eye on the audience, says Hannity, could help. “It’s a nice, fun American day,” says Hannity. “What are you doing on Super Bowl Sunday? I imagine you are with friends and family and are likely to grill and make chicken wings. They make steaks to maybe grill a little fish and grill something. “But he adds:” There are important topics in the news. “

advertisement

… The interview is expected to take place in the White House. It is pre-recorded and Hannity says he will likely get 10 to 15 minutes. Part of the exchange may be broadcast on “Hannity”. He also admits that he has had a long relationship with President Trump, which should create a more pleasant mood between them from the start.

It is not yet known when Fox will air this, but the most likely bet is sometime in the four and a half hours of the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show, a special version of Fox NFL Sunday that starts at 2 p.m. ET the following Sunday (February 2nd) and rolls directly into the game broadcast (which should start at 6:30 p.m. ET). We’ll see how much in the interview about politics and how much about the game and how much of it is on Fox’s show compared to Hannity’s show. And we’ll see how the audience reaction goes before the game.

(Diversity)

advertisement